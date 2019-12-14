By this time next year, video cameras are expected to be a standard component of Edina Police officers’ uniforms.
The city is in the midst of a state-mandated public engagement process for the implementation of a body-worn camera program that would record the tensest of encounters between officers and the public.
The program is budgeted for 2020 in Edina, but the police department still has much groundwork to lay before the cameras are recording. The public has until Friday, Dec. 20, to review a draft body camera policy and officially comment on it.
That feedback will be synthesized in January. Also early next year, the police department plans to seek authorization to purchase equipment for the program. The department is planning to implement the program in the fourth quarter of 2020, when it would join the growing number of law enforcement agencies that are equipping their officers with body cameras.
“This is a big one,” Sgt. Aaron White told the Edina City Council Dec. 3 as he outlined the effort. “This is not just a piece of equipment you go buy at a store and put on an officer and make recordings. It’s a very significant project. It’s got huge ramifications as far as data storage and records keeping and data practices and what-not.”
The Edina Police Department has based its own draft body camera policy on a model policy provided by the League of Minnesota Cities. Edina’s policy will have to follow state law pertaining to data retention and public access.
“I do want you to know we didn’t make this up,” White told the council. “Most of what you see here is required. It’s not for fun or discretion.”
Under the draft policy, officers will be required to activate their cameras when they anticipate a pursuit or an encounter with a suspicious person. Camera activation would also be required in use-of-force scenarios, adversarial contact, searches, seizures, arrests and other activities likely to yield information of evidentiary value.
The draft policy states that officers don’t have to inform subjects that they are recording. It also gives police discretion for instances when interests in privacy and dignity outweigh any legitimate law enforcement need to record.
All footage recorded by the body cameras is to be uploaded to a server and stored for 90 days, according to the draft policy. Certain circumstances lengthen the required storage time.
The data is to be kept for at least one year for most non-training incidents in which an officer discharges a firearm. The footage is to be held for six years if the incident in question involves an officer’s use of deadly force or force sufficient enough to require a supervisory review, or if the incident pertains to a complaint against an officer.
Footage involving substantial bodily harm or the discharge of a firearm by an officer is considered public, but is considered confidential while the incident is under investigation. The identities of people recorded in the videos would be obscured in released footage if the individuals don’t consent to the data release.
Those who wish to comment on the proposed policy may visit BetterTogetherEdina.org to provide their thoughts. The public may also comment on the proposal in-person at the Tuesday, Dec. 17, Edina City Council meeting.
