After telling the public to shelter in place in the area surrounding the 6000 block of Eden Prairie Road early this afternoon, Edina Police now say the the incident was resolved peacefully.

In an update posted to social media at 2:40 p.m today, police said there is no longer a need to shelter in place.

Prior to the update, an employee of Kevin Kee’s Auto Service, which is located in the immediate area, told the Sun Current they saw law enforcement in tactical gear at the scene.

This is a breaking news report. Updates on the incident will be posted as they are available.

