By Alaina Rooker
The coronavirus pandemic has had a nasty penchant for clawing away people’s plans. None know this feeling better than the disabled community. Many have had their lives changed in an instant, and have fought for years to create a new normal for themselves. Some were born with it, and have since lived challenging others’ ideas of what “normal” is, anyway.
Some take these perspectives and translate them into beautiful works that anyone (regardless of ability) can relate to.
The Art of Possibilities is an annual art exhibition at Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute in Golden Valley that brings these works to the forefront. Like all crowd-drawing events, the fate of the 56th show hung in the air as the pandemic progressed, leaving the artists of over 300 selected pieces wondering what would happen. They got a better idea when Courage Kenny closed its doors entirely out of precaution.
However, as show planner Laura Brooks said: “The show must go on!”
This year, Art of Possibilities will host an online gallery, which will open to the public for virtual display and sale at noon Friday, April 24 at courageart.org. The show will run through Thursday, May 21.
While the show invites disabled artists from all over the world, the Sun Current caught up with Edina photographer Harrison Halker Heinks to talk about his approach to his craft, the relationship between art and disability, and what he’s thinking about as this pandemic progresses.
Name: Harrison Halker Heinks
Age: 22
City you live in and years lived there: Edina 8, Robbinsdale 8, and Maple Lake 5. I currently live in Edina.
Art form/preferred medium: Photography
Any previous gallery experience?
Gallery 360 represents me in Minneapolis. Merry Beck has been very supportive of my work.
Explain your first experience(s) being drawn to art. How old were you/where were you? Did you understand the importance of those moments at the time?
Ever since I was 5 years old, I’ve been taking photos with a camera and as I grew up got into the habit of drawing and painting. But, it wasn’t until I reached the age of 15 when I discovered that I was good at photography. Looking at other artist’s work, I found myself inspired to try the form of reflection photos.
What work of yours was chosen for the Art of Possibilities display? Tell me about it—What is the process you used to make it? Is it part of a series? What response does it tend to invoke in others, and was that the intention?
“Up and Out” is a limited edition photograph. This photograph is number one in a series of five. This particular print debut apart of VSA Emerging exhibit at the Cowles Center for Dance and Performing Arts in Minneapolis and was in the 2019 Minnesota State Fair fine arts exhibition.
I have autism, and I see the world very differently than most. I notice the smallest details that most people ignore and people tend to ignore me because I have a disability. One way I see myself existing in this world is by capturing my reflection in everyday scenarios. My work is reminiscent of 20th-century street photographers like Lee Friedlander and Vivian Maier. I insert myself subtly yet deliberately in my images through shadow and reflection. Because my autism can be a barrier for me to relate to the “normal” world, when I capture my reflection in a window, the glass acts as a barrier to whatever is behind the window.
In my artwork, the things behind the reflection are my representation of the ordinary world. I live in the glass, being caught in another plane that runs parallel to the world in which everyone else lives. By capturing my image in this “in-between” state, I’m reinventing myself in a way that the outside world cannot ignore me anymore. By looking at my work, I am present in their world. Being present is what motivates me to create.
I also use a variety of inanimate objects to express how it feels to live with autism. An abandoned building can show a sense of loneliness or chaos, but there is also a sense of beauty, longevity, and resilience. Sometimes the world judges harshly on things. These objects have a history, knowledge, and beauty that only comes with time.
“Over-Stimulated” is a limited edition photograph. This photograph is number one in a series of five. This particular print was apart of VSA Emerging exhibit at the Cowles Center for Dance and Performing Arts in Minneapolis.
Tell me a little about living with your disability. In what ways has it shaped you?
My autism has helped me in the way that I look at the world. It helps me to see things that other people wouldn’t take a second glance at. I pick up on the tiniest bit of detail that most others just skip past. But with every positive, there is a negative, I have a hard time relating to people. If someone is really into a subject that I am not, I tend to get overwhelmed by the conversation. It’s not that they’re not interesting people and interesting subjects, but my mind is like a balloon, give too much information and POP! My mind explodes.
Pick a cliché in the art world and the disability world that we should get rid of. What are they and why?
An art world cliché is that artists are sometimes viewed as weirdos. We’re all weirdos, it’s just that some of us express it better than others. A cliché about people with disabilities is that their thoughts and feelings don’t matter as much. To me, this is very wrong. People with disabilities are often affected more by their own thoughts and feelings because they are not taken seriously.
How do you view artmaking in connection with your disability? Do you feel your art is informed by your disability, or are the two something you like to keep separate?
Well, some of my art is based on my disability. For example, my reflection photos show that some people in the world never take notice of people with autism and by taking reflection shots, it shows that I’m stuck in between worlds. I am an artist who happens to have autism. I like inserting myself into my photographs by catching my own reflection in a window, a car door or a mirror. I see it as a metaphor for me living on a separate plane as the rest of the world. My art and my autism are as one.
What have your experiences been during this pandemic (as a human, a creative, or someone who is at a higher risk for illness)? Stories to share, things keeping you busy, things you are thinking of, etc.
I feel like the person captured in the reflections in my photos, always looking through the window at the real world. Despite this age of nervousness, I try to find ways to express my creativity. My mother is an art teacher and I’ve been helping her with designing projects for her students while also indulging in them myself. I also do regular stuff like reading, playing games, building LEGOs, baking and cooking. I like to keep my mind and hands busy.
What are your thoughts on having the Art of Possibilities show continue despite this?
Despite the bug going around, I feel that this is a good opportunity to still have shows like this. It shows that even if we’re stuck in our houses, art shows like this are a good way to keep our spirits up.
