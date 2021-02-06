The city of Edina has revealed its legislative priorities for 2021, many of which are repeats from last year.
The City Council reviewed and approved the priorities for the current state legislative session at a Jan. 20 meeting, signaling a continued push for city objectives at the state Legislature.
“It’s important from a city staff perspective that we are advancing legislative priorities that you approve of,” City Manager Scott Neal said at the meeting. “If the council supports this and approves it, it adds a level of legitimacy to the priorities.”
While many of the legislative priorities were continued from last year, one is noticeably missing. The South Metro Regional Public Safety Training Facility, which the city prioritized for inclusion in the bonding bill, succeeded in getting a $1 million allocation for improvements.
The legislative session of 2021 started Jan. 5.
Development of city parks
The city is again pushing for legislation that would allow Edina, which is a statutory city, to be able to receive park improvement district fees from multifamily redevelopment projects. The legislation would allow cities the authority to mandate the collection of fees from these projects, which may be needed to maintain parks under increased demand.
“I’m glad that’s top of the list there because that’s a high priority,” said Councilmember Carolyn Jackson, asking for emphasis on the park dedication fees in the legislative session.
Several Edina parks regarded as regionally significant are included in the city’s capital improvement plan. These include Fred Richards Park and Braemar Arena. The city is seeking the legislative authorization to allow a referendum in which Edina residents would vote on a local option sales tax to fund these projects.
Emphasis on city authority
Asking the Legislature for more authority is a common priority heading into the 2021 legislative session.
A longtime priority has been to allow the city to decide its publication requirements in newspapers. Under current law, the city is required to place public notices in a city-designated newspaper, which for Edina is the Edina Sun Current. According to city documents, Edina spent more than $21,000 on these notices. The city is requesting the authority to decide whether these notices could be placed in a digital location or in a city publication instead.
In addition, the city is seeking to allow the Edina city manager’s purchasing agency to be increased to adjust for inflation. State law currently requires any purchases or contracts above $20,000 to be approved by the city council. These approval items show up on the consent agenda during full council meetings as requests for purchases.
According to city documents, the threshold for the city manager’s purchasing agency has not been raised since 2004, despite inflation.
Current limits on salary for city employees are also a target for the city’s legislative priorities. Currently, Minnesota law limits city employee salaries at 110% of the Governor’s salary, with adjustments for inflation. City staff argued that locally elected officials are in the “best position to determine the needs of their communities, including the compensation of city employees,” according to city documents. The cap puts Minnesota cities at a disadvantage when recruiting or retaining staff members, it stated.
Residential fire sprinklers
Part of public safety measures, the city is asking the Legislature to oppose efforts to limit the use of residential fire sprinklers. This also includes advocating for the use of professionals and industry experts to create and write codes for the installation of fire suppression systems.
Recently, the city approved a citywide mandate to require automatic sprinklers in all high-rise residential buildings that did not previously need to install them.
Housing
Housing priorities make up the largest portion of 2021 legislative priorities, similar to the year prior. Much of this is focused on affordable housing efforts including tenant protections in cases of an ownership change, contributions to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund for all new developments in the city, and the creation of new funding sources for affordable housing.
Ranked-choice voting
Councilmember Kevin Staunton successfully motioned to add a push for ranked-choice voting to the city’s legislative priorities. “I recognize that we’ll need to have a discussion about whether we want to do that as a community ... But currently we don’t have that option because we are a statutory city,” he noted.
Nearby cities have recently adopted ranked-choice voting, including Bloomington, St. Louis Park and Minnetonka.
