As Kathryn Nordberg watched her son Erik grow up with autism, she felt the sense of trepidation familiar to so many parents of children with a learning disability.
What, she wondered, would her son, who is mostly non-verbal, do after he exited the Edina Public Schools system? She answered that question by using her experience from the corporate world and her family connections to the hospitality industry to start an organization that would give Erik and others like him a chance to work and grow, while also putting a roof over their heads.
The product of Nordberg’s work and worry, Erik’s Retreat, located near France Avenue and Highway 62 in Edina, is growing, too. The boutique hotel – where the individuals with autism, known as “members,” serve a vital function – is nearly doubling its capacity after eight years in operation.
By May, management hopes to have a total of 16 guest rooms renovated to host visitors in luxurious fashion, expanding a mission that began in 2012, when Nordberg renovated what had been a senior living facility, one of four such neighboring facilities built by her late stepfather, Wayne Field. The circa 1970 building’s original ornate lobby still greets guests, but the facility has been repurposed.
Thirteen people on the autism spectrum call Erik’s Retreat home as they cater to guests while building their own lives. Along with neurotypical staff, they keep the hotel running, but “they’re not just folding towels in the back,” Nordberg explained.
The members handle typical housekeeping duties, but central to the mission of Erik’s Retreat are the tours they lead. Erik, who could be called the original member, was a horseback riding enthusiast when the organization was founded, so naturally, he led riding excursions.
“Anything he can do with horses, he’s all game,” Nordberg said. He’s especially at home in Montana, where he can ride in the open spaces, and where the precursor to Erik’s Retreat, Erik’s Ranch, opened a few years before the Minnesota hotel.
The tours available at Erik’s Retreat are as diverse as the interests of its members. One member is a World War II history buff, so he takes tour groups to the Commemorative Air Force Minnesota Wing in St. Paul, which is home to a collection of military aircraft from the war. Members lead limo tours around the Twin Cities, and when weather permits, Segway tours around the chain of lakes in Minneapolis.
The collection of talent at Erik’s Retreat includes a writer, a visual artist and a baker. In fact, the artwork of member Thaddeus Jameson graces some of the facility’s otherwise stark stairwells and is part of an art tour that includes a collection found in the top-floor suite where Nordberg’s mother, Maria Field, still lives.
The longest-running tour at Erik’s Retreat is a behind-the-scenes look at Canterbury Park, where charter member Madison Webb takes groups to sites such as the winner’s circle and the booth occupied by race announcer Paul Allen.
“He’s so funny,” Webb said of Allen, who also lends his voice to his radio show on KFAN and Minnesota Vikings radio broadcasts. “I always give him so much grief because I’m a Packers fan.”
Webb found Erik’s Retreat after graduating from Minnesota Life College in Richfield and struck on the right topic when she met with Nordberg. “I told her that I like horses, that I like horse racing, and I always watched it when I was a kid,” Webb said.
Now 30, she called the discovery “a huge blessing, because I was thinking to myself what I want to do with my life.” Like most members at Erik’s Retreat, Webb has a part-time job off the premises. For her, that means work as an usher with the Hennepin Theatre Trust.
“I’m always working,” Webb said.
When Nordberg meets with prospective members and their parents, she asks them what they would do if they could do anything they wanted. It can be a befuddling question for people who were never taught to dream that way.
“They don’t even think like that because they don’t believe that that’s a possibility,” Nordberg said. “ … As kids, they’re on the outside all the time and not looked at as if they have expertise in pretty much anything.”
That’s why, for members with their own unique perspectives and areas of interest, the tours are so important, she says.
“Members really like the tours because they lead and they are the
center of it,” Nordberg said. It’s a time when “people are actually listening to them,” she continued.
It hasn’t been easy for Erik’s Retreat to reach the point where it can expand, and not everyone gets the same benefit from the program, Nordberg admits.
“Everybody’s not a success story, and sometimes, it is a long road, a very long road. And it’s hard work. It’s so much harder work than what I thought it was going to be when I started,” she said.
But the members get life coaches to help plan their next steps, a roof over their head and a real-life social network. And Nordberg hasn’t forgotten about the person Erik’s Retreat is named after.
“My goal,” she said, “is he has a bigger Christmas card list than mine, and not because of me; because people get to know him.”
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
