Edina Mayor Jim Hovland is seeking a fifth term, he announced last week.
In his case for re-election, he cites residents’ positive reviews of their city, property values that have risen sharply since 2010 and the Edina’s financial health as reflected in bond ratings.
“We live in a great town. I have been honored to be part of what we’ve worked on and built together in Edina,” he wrote in an announcement submitted to the Sun Current.
Hovland mentioned the continually strong reviews Edina gets from its residents in its Quality of Life Survey, which is administered every two years. In 2019, 98% of residents characterized the quality of life in Edina as “excellent or good,” a rating that has remained stable since the survey was first administered in 2011.
Hovland pointed to home values as another reason for his re-election, with the median-valued home worth more than $500,000. He added that property taxes remain some of the lowest in the metro as the total value of Edina property has risen from $9.9 billion in 2010 to about $13.3 billion in 2020.
Hovland is also proud of the city receiving the highest possible bond rating from Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s for 20 consecutive years.
He acknowledged future challenges as well.
“Ongoing and new challenges include careful and beneficial development, maintaining an advantageous property tax structure, dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and traffic management,” Hovland wrote.
“We must also keep people and property safe and continue to maintain other important assets such as our streets, parks and the other public facilities we all enjoy.”
