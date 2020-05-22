In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edina Historical Society is trying to capture some of the stories of its friends and neighbors of Edina.
In hopes of becoming a repository for the history of this unprecedented era and sharing those items in the near future, the historical society is in search of stories, photos, thoughts, poems and musings.
The organization is calling it MyCovidStory and is asking residents to use that as the subject line in an email to museum@edinahistoricalsociety.org.
