Edina High School senior Ikraan Hassan is one of 500 students nationwide to receive a $20,000 Dell Scholarship through the Dell Scholars Program.
Dell Scholars also receive personalized and multifaceted support, a laptop, Chegg credits to be used for textbook purchases and access to the Scholars Resource Network, which connects students and their families with support for a variety of needs.
The program started in 2004 and was designed to provide a support system for the challenges many students face while pursuing a degree. There have been 5,000 scholars who have been supported, including more than 2,000 college graduates. The ideal candidate demonstrates a unique “GPA” of grit, potential, and ambition in their quest for a college education. Hassan has been a student in the district’s college preparatory program AVID, one of the key scholarship criteria. She plans to attend the University of Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.