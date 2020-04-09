Edina High School senior Ikraan Hassan is one of 500 students nationwide to receive a $20,000 Dell Scholarship through the Dell Scholars Program.

Dell Scholars also receive personalized and multifaceted support, a laptop, Chegg credits to be used for textbook purchases and access to the Scholars Resource Network, which connects students and their families with support for a variety of needs.

The program started in 2004 and was designed to provide a support system for the challenges many students face while pursuing a degree. There have been 5,000 scholars who have been supported, including more than 2,000 college graduates. The ideal candidate demonstrates a unique “GPA” of grit, potential, and ambition in their quest for a college education. Hassan has been a student in the district’s college preparatory program AVID, one of the key scholarship criteria. She plans to attend the University of Minnesota.

