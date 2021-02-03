Three graduates of Edina High School have launched a company that equips candidates in local races with data-driven campaign resources and marketing strategies.
DownBallot Solutions, a political-technology startup, uses data to make running for political office more efficient and offers candidates resources that they may not be able to access otherwise. Since incorporating in June, the company has worked with several candidates, in locations as far-flung as Texas.
But the company doesn’t function to tip “the scale” – instead, its goal is to give people looking to serve in local positions a level playing field when it comes to campaign resources, said CEO Tanner Jones.
Jones is a 2018 EHS graduate and currently attends Dartmouth College, but he’s taking time off from school during the pandemic to focus on the company full-time. Jones and his partners, CFO Arvind Veluvali, who graduated from EHS in 2016, and CTO Theo Teske, who graduated from EHS in 2020, were on the debate team together at the high school.
“It was an evolving discussion and every time we’d get together and talk, the idea became a little bit more fleshed out to what it is today,” Jones said.
Seeing a need
Each of the three EHS graduates has a specific talent. For Veluvali, it’s business, and for Teske, it’s computer science and engineering. For Jones, politics and government has been of interest for years. In high school, he served on the city’s Planning Commission as a student commissioner.
These meetings caused Jones to realize how important local politics is for residents, given its impact on zoning, development and the tax base.
“We spend all our time talking about what’s happening in D.C.,” Jones said. “But, with very few exceptions, nothing that happens in D.C. actually has a direct and immediate and material impact on our day-to-day lives.”
In addition to interest in politics, the EHS grads also saw potential in a data-driven company in a time when big data is in the spotlight. A big focus now has been increased data for healthcare, Jones said, but the team saw an opportunity in revolutionizing data in politics, particularly for local races.
And, Jones said, there was a need.
While Jones worked on Andrew Yang’s presidential campaign last winter in New Hampshire, he saw a vast network of data that could aid candidates, but also noted inefficiencies in how the information is utilized, he said.
“I would go door-knocking for the campaign and they’d answer the door, and say, ‘Oh, somebody just knocked on our door yesterday from your campaign,’” Jones said.
When he returned to Minnesota and looked at local races, he “ended up realizing that we have all this data on when people vote, and where they live, and how to reach them. And nobody was really making use of it.”
Reducing barriers to entry
DownBallot wants to work with every candidate in the race, Jones said. The overarching goal for the team is not to help one candidate win over another, but rather, reduce barriers to entry for candidates.
“We think it’s good for democracy that every candidate has a good website and good information on them,” he said.
Jones said that often the best campaigning data tools are in the hands of candidates with partisan ties due to the voter file apparatuses provided by DFL and GOP networks, even in nonpartisan races. This means that a person in the community who simply wants to give back may be at a disadvantage.
“Suddenly, you get a huge gap,” he said. “It shouldn’t be so hard to run for office.”
DownBallot offers that nonpartisan option of a vast data apparatus, Jones said. “We want everyone in the race to have a baseline of resources,” he said.
In addition to providing access to voter files, the company also offers marketing opportunities. This includes help in creating a website and working to place it higher on the Google search algorithm.
The team worked with 14 campaigns this past fall, including races for Chanhassen City Council, a Texas school board, a ward in Arizona and the Edina City Council, in which candidate Rhonda Bland, who did not ultimately win a seat, used their services.
Developing efficient campaigning software
While the company has a lot of website and social media work right now, they have a long-term project of developing software that allows candidates access to a vast network of voter files that is automated to fit a campaign’s strategy.
These are files that are already publicly accessible and can be requested from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office, but the team’s new software is supposed to allow campaigns to automatically generate the most efficient method for reaching a voter.
In essence, it would give the candidate a strategy for whom to call for phone-banking and where to go door-knocking. For example, if a campaign has already reached out to a constituent and figured out they are not planning to vote, then taking them off the list to contact in the future would save time, Jones said.
Likewise, if a voter has already indicated support and plans to vote for the candidate, then continuing to contact them would also waste time, he said.
“It’s using this big database and tagging different voters to labels in order to give a very efficient campaigning strategy,” he said.
And startup competition organizers and investors have been the most interested in this aspect of the company, Jones noted. Some of the company’s accomplishments include getting to the semifinals for a Dartmouth College pitch competition, being recognized by Goldman Sachs as one of the most promising political technology startups, and most notably, getting a grant from Brown University’s venture prize initiative.
In all, Jones said the company wants to provide equal footing for candidates, regardless of their political affiliation.
“We just think it’s good if there’s more people in the race debating about the issues for the community,” he said.
Caitlin Anderson
