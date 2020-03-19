Still riding the high of a national tournament title, Edina High School’s hip hop dancers are hoping to demonstrate their moves to the next generation this summer.
The school’s hip hop dance team took first place in the DX Americup Nationals in January, a month and a half before the reality of the coronavirus pandemic upended daily life and threw all activities scheduled for the coming months into uncertainty.
But the first week of March, before schools across the state were ordered closed, the team was in full practice mode, with several performances still scheduled for the spring, as they looked forward to getting middle-school-aged kids excited about one day joining the Edina hip hop dance family.
When the Edina Community Education Department approached the team with the prospect of conducting a summer camp for younger hip hop heads, the opportunity made too much sense to turn down.
“Ask any middle-schooler, they’re all interested in hip hop,” coach Ariel Enriquez said.
Plus, they learned they could raise up to $7,200 for two four-day sessions, a little more than they normally raise in a full year of fundraising. “And we’re like, yeah, sign us up,” Enriquez said.
They scheduled the sessions for the second and fourth weeks in June. If the camps end up taking place, they will mark the first such endeavor for a team that was formed at Edina High School in 2005.
Enriquez, who graduated from the school in 2009, joined the team in 2006 and stepped into the role of captain, so she’s well-versed in the team’s history.
“It was formed by a group that wanted recognition within the school and wanted to be able to dance and do something different than what we offered,” she said. “They did have to fight for it to be ale to become a thing. And now it’s insane to think of where we’re at now.”
Now, they don’t have to fight for recognition. “Everyone knows about it. People love the hip hop team,” said team member Gillian Zeuli, a senior. Aside from its elite showings in competition – they took second place at the DX Americup Nationals last year – the team has gained recognition amongst the student body for performances at soccer and football games and pep fests.
“We’ve been told many times that they’re the reason they go to pep fests,” Enriquez said.
The dancers credit their success to a lot of practice, but that’s not the only reason for their ascension. “I just felt like this year was much more close relationships on the team,” said team member Marnie Pardo, a junior.
And, Enriquez thinks it was no coincidence their national title came after the team’s first foray into weight training. “You could definitely tell” it made a difference, she said.
In competition, all that practice and training comes down to one short period of extreme exertion. “That’s two minutes and 15 seconds of just power … and barely breathing, learning how to control your breath,” Enriquez explained.
“And the lights are really bright on the stage, and they’re hot, too,” Zeuli said. “So it just kind of makes you more nervous, because you can’t really see anything beyond the front row.”
Also a member of the more traditional Hornettes dance team, Zeuli explained the difference between the two styles. While the Hornettes’ performances are more airborne, “I would say hip hop’s more grounded,” she said. “More of your energy is going into the floor. So it’s less bouncy and you’re really driving into every single move.”
Enriquez is planning on having the dancers do most of the teaching during the camp, with alumni of the hip hop team pledging to pay visits as well.
Currently, the team consists of 20 members, between the “competition” squad, which dances at meets, and the “performance” squad, which includes all the members and dances at school events.
Although students do have to try out to make the team, Enriquez is looking for all types of participants as she recruits her next group of dancers. “We accept who you are,” she said. “We take on people that don’t necessarily have dance backgrounds.”
Information on registering for the hip hop dance camp and Edina Community Education’s other camps can be found at tinyurl.com/vq32yal.
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.