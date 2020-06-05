Mariucci Arena was not the site of last Sunday’s Edina High School commencement as was originally planned. Instead, the sunny streets of Edina were sparkling with life that day as high school graduates took part in a different kind of ceremony.
Instead of hearing their names called as they walked across the stage at the University of Minnesota hockey arena, the EHS class of 2020 waited in their front yards as district representatives made the rounds in school buses to hand deliver the diploma covers, with the real documents still coming in the mail.
One of the hot spots of the rolling commencement ceremony was Paiute Drive, where six graduates grew up together along a half-mile stretch. The lush, well-manicured setting, though, stood in contrast to a world seemingly subsumed in chaos.
A pandemic was still in effect, and parts of Minneapolis just a few miles away were in ruins after days of civil unrest sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.
But across Edina, despite days-long fears that rioting and looting would spread south from the city center, Sunday morning was about the EHS graduates spread throughout the city – and even beyond its borders.
In the week leading up to commencement, before the unrest to the north had kicked into high gear, the Paiute Drive graduates reflected on growing up in Edina and coming of age during a moment in history they will never forget, a milestone marked by a socially distant commencement that was just one more reminder of the odd times.
For Helen Propson, learning from home for the final two-plus months of school dulled the sense of finality. “It hasn’t really sunk in, I guess,” said Propson, who is bound for Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the fall, assuming – as is true for the rest of her class – that COVID-19 doesn’t keep students off campus.
While she understands why a commencement featuring 653 graduates and their well-wishers might not be advisable, “I would have preferred to see all my friends and graduate all in the same spot,” she said.
Normally, Mariucci has enough space for the graduates to invite whomever they want, and ample room for congratulatory embrace after the caps are tossed. This time, though, Propson couldn’t even hug her grandparents, who, with their masks fastened, watched from the confines of their vehicle as their granddaughter received her diploma.
For some graduates, the unprecedented commencement was a welcome change of plan, the ravages of COVID-19 notwithstanding. “It was kind of nice not having to, like, sit in Mariucci for three, four hours,” said Michael Ahmann, who was able to finish up his Sunday morning commencement responsibilities in time to get to his 11 a.m. shift at Caribou Coffee. Ahmann will soon join the Navy, planning to specialize in nuclear propulsion, or if that doesn’t work out, become a Navy Seal.
Replacing tradition
This spring, parents of seniors did their best to replicate another traditional component of Edina graduation celebrations, the all-night senior party. To do so, they took advantage of cap-and-gown pick-up days last week to turn the Edina High School parking lot into an ode to seniors, featuring games, goodie bags to take home, and the life-size photos of each grad that would normally line the hallways. This time, the posters were hung out the windows of a fleet of school busses.
Despite the gesture, Jane Ahmann, Michael’s twin sister, couldn’t help but think about what she and her classmates were missing when she arrived in the lot, unable to forget about a lost final semester – no prom, no spring break, no traditional commencement.
The parking lot festivities “made me realize that nothing is really happening,” said the graduate, who is headed to College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota, planning to follow in her mom’s footsteps as she studies nursing.
The disappointment they’ve endured means “we’ve grow up faster than other classes, maybe,” North Dakota State-bound Cole Gustafson observed.
But one bright spot for this year’s crop of seniors, he continued, is the extra encouragement they’ve received from empathetic onlookers. “Everywhere I go, I hear, ‘Congratulations,’” Gustafson said.
Many of the seniors also had more free time during their spring semester, reporting that with the flexible schedule of online learning, they were often able to get their classwork finished early in the day.
“I had lots of down time,” Parker Olson said.
Olson passed the time bicycling and playing Rainbow 6 Siege on Xbox. When he heads to Montana State in Bozeman, he’ll be able to pass the time skiing, for him a big selling point as he explored his college options.
Chandler Reeck, the only of the six Paiute Drive graduates who wasn’t a kindergartner at Creek Valley Elementary – he moved to Edina as a middle-schooler – was able to pass the time by getting a job at Wagner’s Garden Center in Minneapolis.
When he wasn’t working, the Hornet basketball co-captain was shooting hoops at city parks until the rims got boarded up. “It’s difficult to just sit around,” said Reeck, who will play basketball at the University of Minnesota-Crookston.
Beyond college
The class of 2020 has grown used to global crises. They were born shortly after 9-11, lived through the Great Recession, are still living through a pandemic and, most recently, are witness to strife over police brutality that has put the country on edge, as the Twin Cities serves as the epicenter of the unrest.
“It’s a lot,” Ahmann acknowledged.
With the current state of current events, the class of 2020 has been reminded that nothing is guaranteed. Regarding the economic fallout of the pandemic, “if it’s like this when I get out of college, it’s probably going to be hard getting a job,” Olson realized.
The global crisis, though, is also serving as motivation. “The pandemic made me want to achieve my goals even more,” said Propson, who is considering specializing in immunology research. “It kind of goes to show that there’s a lot of things my generation can help with, I guess.”
So if a purpose-filled life is the key to happiness, the graduates at least have that going for them.
As Jane Ahmann observed, “it can only get better.”
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
