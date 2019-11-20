A group of Edina commission members are working on an evaluation tool that will guide aesthetics in city facilities as they relate to the city’s race and equity mission.
“It is about leveraging the power of arts and culture to strengthen communities and drive social change,” reads a staff report outlining the project for the Edina City Council.
Members of three Edina commissions – Race & Equity, Arts & Culture, and Heritage Preservation – will craft the guiding rubric to include elements such as “feel,” “representation” of diverse groups of people and “history.” Edina Race & Equity Coordinator Heidi Lee on Nov. 6 presented the plan to the city council, which voted unanimously to move forward in crafting the rubric.
The initial aesthetic focus is centering on the city hall entrance area and the Mayor’s Conference Room within the facility. The cross-commission explored those spaces in July.
“The overall consensus was that City Hall felt like a fortress, that was cold and sterile and it does not reflect the diversity of race and culture in Edina,” the staff report states.
The spaces could benefit by representing Edina’s history, the commissions found. Currently, city hall feels like it could be located anywhere instead of reflecting Edina, they determined.
Recommendations to the council state the complex could be made more warm and inviting. Picture something more like a visitor’s center, with art-based place-making representative of Minnesota’s diverse array of nationalities, the commission members recommended. This could include cultural elements such as clothing, food and music.
The recommendations include that the word, “welcome,” be displayed in the various languages spoken in the region. There could also be rotating themes and potentially art from the students of Edina.
To illustrate their vision, the commission members suggested “Something similar to the COEXIST logo without being confrontational,” the staff report states, referring to the popular blue and white bumper sticker that uses religious symbols to spell the word.
These efforts to embrace diversity should extend to the outside the building, too, according to the team.
For the Mayor’s Conference Room, the group suggested a mural depicting the history of Edina as it relates to the theme of inclusion and diversity – both the good and the bad. That could include the Yanceys, an African-American family that was among the community’s founders, but also could mean depicting the racial covenants that once kept Jews and people of color out of the city.
The commission members suggested the mural might also look ahead, featuring children’s answers to the question, “What do you want Edina to be?”
Edina would not be unique in including such artistic flourishes in its city hall. Many surrounding communities – such as Minnetonka and Bloomington – have various visual displays reflecting their community, Councilmember Mary Brindle noted from her travels in inter-municipal government.
Mayor Jim Hovland responded favorably to the notion of creating a rubric to guide this type of work, but came to the defense of the commission members’ interpretation of the built environment at city hall.
“To me, when I come in here, I see beautiful stone and warm wood, and I see some hard surfaces. But the way the architects did this, I think it’s quite beautiful. It’s not cold to me,” Hovland said.
However, he added that the idea of a mural in the mayor’s conference room is “pretty intriguing to me.”
Some of these elements might be considered in potential physical changes that have already been discussed for city hall, Councilmember Kevin Staunton suggested.
“What dovetails with this is we’ve had some discussion about potential remodeling of this space as well, and maybe these kinds of design thoughts go hand in hand with one another,” Staunton said.
The cross-commission’s rubric is expected to be ready for city council review by December 2020.
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.