Local public health officials have been scrambling to prepare for the anticipated arrival of the novel coronavirus in Minnesota.
That includes Bloomington Public Health, which also serves Edina and Richfield. Bonnie Paulsen, public health administrator for the department, spoke to the Edina City Council March 4 about the preparations underway to combat the type of coronavirus known as COVID-19.
“When this started to show up in China, we pulled out our plans. We looked at our isolation and quarantine plans and also what else we might prepare to be ready to respond to this depending on what happens when it comes,” Paulsen said.
The emphasis was on “when.” “At some point, we expect that we’ll see cases in Minnesota. And at some point, we expect we’ll see cases in Bloomington, Edina and Richfield,” Paulsen said.
While there is not yet a vaccine for COVID-19 and effective antiviral medications are yet to be identified, there are non-pharmaceutical steps to be taken when the virus hits the area, Paulsen noted.
The first step, when there are only a handful of cases, is containment, which focuses on isolation, identifying contact points and quarantine.
For circumstances of further spread in which multiple cases arise from different exposure points, the protocol calls for “community mitigation.” That could include canceling large community events, encouraging people to work from home and advising faith communities to stream services online instead of in-person gatherings.
School closings would also be under consideration at this point, a call that would be up to the governor, Paulson said.
The next step, in the case of widespread transmission across the state, would be “pandemic management,” which would require the oversight of public health agencies to manage scarce resources and continue self-isolation.
Bloomington Public Health is also working with the medical community, Paulsen noted, saying, “I’m pretty comfortable with the partnership that we have.”
Her department is also working with nursing homes. “The focus has been on the elderly, so we also have been reaching out to the nursing homes and care facilities that have more of those vulnerable adults and see what we can do to assist them,” Paulsen said.
However, Paulsen added, hospitals and nursing homes also have their own professional organizations to tap for help, potentially reducing the level of assistance required from Bloomington Public Health.
While about 80% of cases have proved to be mild, COVID-19 has most predominately affected people ages 30-79, Paulsen noted. Those with underlying medical conditions are most susceptible to critical symptoms.
“For us in Edina, we immediately think of all the seniors living on York Avenue,” Mayor Jim Hovland said.
Councilmember Mary Brindle referred to her time on the Edina Community Health Commission in noting the preparations Edina has in place for a pandemic. In the commission’s charter, “this is one of the biggest bullets,” Brindle said.
“As you sit here tonight, there are measures that are already in place,” she continued. “There are stockpiles of blankets and water, and the Red Cross is on hand.”
City staff have also been huddling to craft contingency plans, Assistant City Manager Lisa Schaefer said.
“We’ve been working through those issues as staff and really identifying: What are those critical services? How do we make sure we have those people in place?” Schaefer said.
The goal is to keep the most essential services running. “We need to still make sure that they have clean water and the streets are plowed so ambulances can get where they need to go,” Schaefer explained.
Still, Edina’s response to COVID-19, “is going to be heavily guided by Bloomington Public Health,” Brindle said.
The city also has a communications role to play. The front page of its website, edinamn.gov, features a post on the virus. It advises people to visit bit.ly/mncoronavirus for the most up-to-date information or call Minnesota Department of Public Health at 651-201-5414 for more information.
As of March 6, there had been no cases yet reported in Minnesota, though Paulsen expected to see cases materialize as testing for the virus becomes more widespread. “We are just beginning to test more,” she said. As the test proliferates, “I think we’ll see more and more cases.”
As of March 5, there had been 3,347 deaths from COVID-19 reported globally, with 11 deaths in the U.S., according to John Hopkins Medicine. That’s compared to 291,000-646,00 deaths worldwide due to the flu every year, with 12,000-61,000 coming in the U.S.
COVID-19 is a new virus, meaning people have not developed immunity to it. Also, its mortality rate is thought to be higher than that of the flu. No antiviral medication has been shown to be effective against the new virus, but treatments are being tested, according to Johns Hopkins.
That reality is part of the uncertainty characterizing preparations. The fact that people can be infected and not know it – combined with the initial scarcity of testing – means “we may never have a really good handle on how many people did actually have this disease,” Paulsen said.
“It’s a very dynamic situation,” she added. “It’s changing daily. It may even be changing hourly.”
