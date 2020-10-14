Edina City Council candidates participated in a virtual forum last week that allowed them to publicly weigh in on the current status and future of affordable housing in the city.
The forum, hosted by Edina Neighbors for Affordable Housing Oct. 5, gave candidates a chance to present their views on the state of affordable housing in the city and what changes they would pursue in the future. The forum also allowed audience members to ask questions in writing through the real-time “chat” feature.
Six out of the seven candidates attended.
James Pierce was the first to speak in the forum. He began by mentioning a personal encounter he had with a resident who was wary of more affordable housing in the city. But by talking with her, he helped her open up more on the issue, he said.
Pierce said those conversations allow for incremental steps for change that are important in fostering long-term success on difficult policies. He also advocated for building housing for “all stages of life.”
Josh Ahlberg said he advocates for new apartment construction through the use of nonprofits that may be able to build affordable housing for a long-term solution.
Ahlberg also said he favors preserving homes rather than tearing them down because it would mean less construction and less environmental impact. He also said he would like to see stricter tax increment financing rules for development.
Ukasha Dakane said he grew up in an affordable housing complex, which makes the issue personal to him.
Dakane said he has continually worked with residents in the city, especially those who are in low-income families. Dakane said a solution to the lack of affordable housing would be through partnering with nonprofits. Affordable housing near transit is key, Dakane said.
Carolyn Jackson said affordable housing only gets done when purposefully addressed. Workforce housing, due to the vast number of people commuting to Edina, and senior housing are essential in the affordable housing discussion, Jackson said.
Economic diversity within the city is a priority, she added. She advocates for the “three P’s” – preserve, produce and protect affordable housing. This includes making sure that with new redevelopment, naturally occurring affordable housing is not replaced.
Janet Kitui said that as a renter, she understands the perspective of people who live in this type of housing. She said she wants to see more equity and sustainable growth in the city’s housing.
In a fast-growing suburb like Edina, development happens naturally, Kitui observed. She said she advocates for taking a look at rezoning and for using TIF more often, but carefully to make sure the development is in the interests of Edina residents.
Referencing her own history as a renter, Rhonda Bland said she understands it takes some traction before families can move into a single-family home. Bland said being able to have homes for the full scope of ages, such as people in their 20s or seniors, is important for the city. She also expressed support for partnerships with affordable-housing developers in securing these types of units.
