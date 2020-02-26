Edina’s police and fire chiefs addressed rising demand for their services at a community forum on public safety Feb. 18.
The Edina City Hall event was the first in a series called Town Talks, which seeks to provide insight into various operations in the city. Last week in the council chambers, Police Chief David Nelson and Fire Chief Tom Schmitz addressed several aspects of their departments’ operations, but the rising calls for service for both departments was the event’s unifying theme.
When Nelson began working for the Edina Police Department in 1991, the number of calls for service hovered around 40,000 each year, the chief noted. But the number of calls spiked in 2017, rising to a little more than 70,000 calls. While that figure has declined by about 10,000 over the past two years, the time officers spent on calls continued to rise, representing a 107% increase from 2013-2019.
“Part of that is what type of calls we’re going on,” Nelson said.
The police department began more diligently tracking mental health calls midway through 2015, and data from then on shows a dramatic increase in such calls, reaching about 250 in 2018 before tapering off the past two years.
Mental health calls typically require two to three officers, “and they’re spending a tremendous amount of time,” Nelson said.
After he began his tenure as chief in 2014, officers began taking crisis intervention training, with nearly all officers now having gone through the 40-hour class, he said.
Prior to that focus, when officers went on a mental-health call, “we just tried to work our way through it and tried to get them some services, get them down to Hennepin County Medical Center or something like that,” Nelson said. “Today, we sit back and we listen to them. And if they are hearing voices in their head, we don’t discard that.”
Soon, Edina Police will be equipped with body-worn cameras when they make those types of calls. Nelson expects the program to be implemented by the end of this year as his department joins the increasing number of departments using body cameras.
Nelson said his department has been working on establishing the program for three years, and while the public has shown interest in its adoption, so have officers.
“It was last year when officers were coming to my office saying, ‘Chief, when are we getting body cameras?’ So they want them, and we’re going to get them for them,” Nelson said.
Similar challenges for fire department
Like Nelson, Schmitz pointed to an increase in calls related to mental health to explain recent trends in his department. Among those trends is an increasing average response time. In 2014, that figure for emergency medical services was 4.65 minutes; in 2019, it was 6.02 minutes. Average response times for fire calls were almost identical to those for emergency medical services, which represent the vast majority of calls for the fire department.
While Schmitz said mental health calls are more complex and drain department resources more intensely than other types – thus contributing to the rising response times – he also pointed to the general increase in calls to explain the response times. Emergency calls have increased by 64% over the past 24 years, with a disproportionate amount of that increase coming after 2013.
“That’s a pretty significant increase in emergency responses in a very short time, and if that’s the pace we’re looking at in the future, it’s going to be some interesting situations for the fire department,” Schmitz said.
Although response times for Edina have increased, the picture looks more favorable when compared to other cities, he noted. “Edina has excellent response times when we compare ourselves to neighboring departments,” Schmitz said.
Thanks to a federal grant, six new firefighter-paramedics will start with the department in March, bringing the fire department’s staffing level from a maximum of nine per shift to 11.
Also, a consultant recommended the fire department find a new site to replace Station No. 2, which is located in the southeastern quadrant of the city, the source of 51% of fire department calls, Schmitz said.
Currently, Station No. 2 hosts two personnel, but no firefighting operates out of the facilit – only emergency medical services, Schmitz noted. The consultant recomends that Station No. 2 to be built within three years, and for a third station to be built in 5-10 years in northeastern Edina.
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.