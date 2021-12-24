With the recent approval of a climate action plan, the city of Edina has set a goal of reducing community-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030.
Aiming for a “deeper shade of green,” as a banner held up at the Dec. 7 Edina City Council meeting proclaimed, Edina is now on a path toward lessening its emissions, improving its resilience to a changing climate and advancing the city’s overall sustainability goals.
In addition to setting the city’s goals for 2030, which includes 200 different actions the city and community can take, the plan also lays out a desire to see net zero emissions by 2050.
“I’m hoping that this will really motivate a lot of people that have been on the sidelines to step onto the field and get active,” Paul Thompson, a member of the climate action planning team and longtime climate advocate in Edina, told the Sun Current.
Over the past nine months, a 26-member planning team, made up of city staff, neighborhood residents, business owners and other community members, has been piecing together a plan to address climate change in the city. The approval of the City Council sealed the plan, which ended up with unanimous support from councilmembers.
“This is a plan that community members really drove forward and staff created the space for that to happen. And so looking ahead, I want to continue in that spirit,” the city’s Sustainability Coordinator Grace Hancock said.
The new goals for reducing emissions are intended to be compatible with The Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change that seeks to limit global warming to 1.5-2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial-era levels. This level of warming is considered to be the threshold for dangerous climate effects, like extreme weather events.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report in August that provided new estimates on the likelihood of crossing that threshold within the next decades. The report said immediate and widespread reductions in greenhouse gas emissions are needed to avoid surpassing the threshold.
Since near the beginning of the 20th century, human activities have been responsible for about 1.1 degrees Celsius of global warming, the report stated. The most common source of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. is the burning of fossil fuels for electricity, heat and transportation, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
In Edina, energy, including electricity and heat, made up 56.1% of total 2019 greenhouse gas emissions community-wide. Transportation was second, at 40.9% of total emissions, according to a greenhouse gas inventory.
Other cities in Minnesota have also implemented climate action plans in recent years, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park and Grand Marais. Earlier this year, Hennepin County passed its own climate action plan, which, like Edina’s plan, includes the goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Status of climate in Edina
Prior to the new goals identified in the climate action plan, the city’s goals were to reduce greenhouse gas emissions citywide by 30% by 2025 and 80% by 2050, based on 2009 emissions. The now-approved and updated goals are based on the greenhouse gas inventory.
From 1980-2018, Edina saw an increase in average temperature by 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit, with two more days per year above 95 degrees. By 2050, Edina could experience an increase in average temperature by 4-5 degrees, with 15-20 more days over 95 degrees, the climate action report said.
Other impacts to residents by 2050 are also expected. Air conditioning demand and energy would be needed 69% more than currently, annual average rainfall would be 15% higher and allergy and mosquito season would last 20 days longer, the report said.
Edina residents have largely shown support for addressing climate change in the city. Seventy-three percent of respondents to the Edina’s 2021 Quality of Life survey indicated they believed the importance of the city adapting to climate change was either “essential” or “very important.” This was an increase of 10 percentage points over the 2019 version of the survey.
The planning team conducted a survey of residents earlier this year, garnering 344 responses. A little more than half of respondents noticed a general change in weather, which was the most popular response to the query.
The survey also showed a mix of thoughts regarding the city’s work on climate – a “dynamic topic” in the community, revealing both support and disapproval of respondents, Hancock noted in July.
In addition to conducting the survey, the planning team also engaged with the community through the bettertogetheredina.org website and input sessions, including in-person opportunities at booths at community events.
What’s in the plan
About a year ago, the Edina City Council requested that staff pull together a climate action plan in the city. After that, a consultant, paleBLUEdot, was hired to help conduct studies for the city, such as a climate vulnerability assessment, green space study and renewable energy potential study.
Based on that information, the planning team created specific actions, based on eight different climate themes: transportation and land use, local food and agriculture, waste management, climate economy, buildings and energy, climate health and safety, water and wastewater, green space and tree canopy.
Spanning these eight themes, the plan identifies 36 strategies and 200 actions for the community to take.
The plan indicated the most significant climate actions that should be initiated within the next one to three years to create a foundation for the remaining aspects of the plan.
Among those actions: creating an electric vehicle action plan, exploring the development of a renewable energy program, completing the Morningside Flood Infrastructure Project, conducting an assessment of food insecurity in the community, identifying strategic locations for increased tree planting for long-term stability, establishing a way to provide assistance to vulnerable groups and identifying a funding source for supporting low-income residents through the climate action plan.
Addressing inequities in climate impacts was also an important aspect of the plan. Each of the themes identified equity considerations, noting how certain groups of people are more likely to be affected by changes in the climate.
Considering equity allowed the planning team “to make sure that we were really being very conscious of how do we really serve all the citizens of Edina as a part of this plan,” said Mindy Ahler, a member of the planning team.
The climate action plan identifies a “road map” intended to “not only tackle climate change but also jointly achieve environmental well-being, economic growth, and social equity,” Energy and Environment Commission Chair Hilda Martinez said in an opening letter in the plan.
To read the full climate action plan, go to bettertogetheredina.org/climate-action-plan.
Looking ahead
When asked whether the plan’s goals are accomplishable, Hancock responded, “It has to be. I think that we’re at the point in Edina where we recognize along with the global community that climate change is here.”
With the approval of this plan, the mindset of the city is that “it’s no longer a question of if we can do this. It’s a question of how quickly can we do this?” she added. “But it is a big task.”
When the city’s Energy and Environment Commission approved the plan in October, it added an action for the city to complete to outline necessary steps for implementation.
The commission asked City Manager Scott Neal to work with city staff to develop an implementation plan for the first year that determines a work timeline for different tasks, funding estimates, staffing resources and an accountability process. The implementation plan is intended to be presented to the commission by the end of March with semi-annual progress updates to the commission and City Council.
The first year, 2022, will be a foundation-setting year for the climate action plan, Hancock noted. This will include spreading awareness of the plan and telling the public how it can make a difference, and updating the environmental performance dashboard, she said.
“We’re pretty excited,” she said.
Bill Sierks, former chair of the Energy and Environment Commission and a member of the planning team, expressed optimism for achieving climate goals as a result of a detailed plan that stemmed from much collaboration.
The climate action plan has “good support going in,” he said. “The fun part is ... getting it to actually start being implemented because that will not be easy.”
He added, “The biggest thing is, can we really engage enough people of the Edina community ... to start moving the dial?”
The plan won’t make a difference unless people in the community take it seriously, Thompson noted. And he provided advice to community members who want to get involved: “Look at the eight areas and find one that you want to focus on and then let us know how you can help.”
Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
