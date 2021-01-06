Carol Kaemmerer

Edina author Carol Kaemmerer is launching a second edition of her book on strategies and actions to empower executives and leaders to attract top talent, increase influence and achieve career goals. The virtual book launch party will take place Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 6 p.m.

The new edition of the book, called LinkedIn for the Savvy Executive, is built to appeal to senior executive readers, with new material on job transitioning above the age of 50 without being forced into retirement.

Kaemmerer is an internationally recognized executive branding expert and professional speaker who has more than 30 years of branding and marketing experience. The book looks to empower readers to present themselves authentically online, though a profile and Linkedin platform.

According to a press release, due to the pandemic, everyone should be looking at their LinkedIn profile to ensure it reflects their expertise, accomplishments and skills.

To attend or view the event after, visit carolk.yourfeaturedauthor.com.

