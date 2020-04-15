The Edina Art Fair is traditionally hosted the first full weekend in June and claims to be the first art fair of the year in Minnesota.
This year, however, due to COVID-19, the 54th annual event will be Friday, Aug. 21, through Sunday, Aug. 23, in the 50th and France neighborhood.
More than 280 artists had registered to showcase and sell their creations during the original dates, June 5-7. Most, if not all, of the pre-registered artists are expected to participate in August.
In addition to the event date change, event organizers announced that the 2020 featured artist is Julie Roth. Roth is a professional artist and illustrator from Milwaukee. She is known for her bold communicative art by working “big.” She paints illustrative murals and larger-scale oil paintings.
Ironically, Roth’s featured artwork is called “Transplants 11,” just as the fair had to “transplant” ahead 11 weeks to its new date. Roth’s art was chosen as the 2020 Featured Artist well before the pandemic. The theme of her piece revolves around the Earth, recycling and reducing waste. The image will be featured on this year’s posters and T-shirts.
Since its start in 1966, the fair has grown to up to 300,000 visitors throughout the weekend, while displaying the creations of hundreds of diverse collections of art, entertainment, a kids zone, craft beer gardens, gourmet food and more.
Further details on the fair will be announced closer to the new dates. The event is hosted by the 50th & France Business and Professional Association.
For more information, please visit EdinaArtfFair.com or call 952-922-1524.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.