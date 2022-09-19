The Hopkins LAC hosts a community forum in election years, and they are hoping others can join them virtually this year on Saturday, Oct. 1. Their virtual format was very well-received in 2020, with nearly 5000 constituents tuning in to listen live. Again this year, they will host via Zoom and live stream on their LAC Facebook page, with access available for future viewing.

All candidates seeking to represent the Hopkins Public Schools are invited to participate in this popular community event. With redistricting, there are new legislative district boundaries and district numbers. Check a local voting district at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.

