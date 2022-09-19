The Hopkins LAC hosts a community forum in election years, and they are hoping others can join them virtually this year on Saturday, Oct. 1. Their virtual format was very well-received in 2020, with nearly 5000 constituents tuning in to listen live. Again this year, they will host via Zoom and live stream on their LAC Facebook page, with access available for future viewing.
All candidates seeking to represent the Hopkins Public Schools are invited to participate in this popular community event. With redistricting, there are new legislative district boundaries and district numbers. Check a local voting district at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
The sole focus of the forum is education, and they will ask two to three questions that each candidate receives in advance, plus additional questions submitted by the community. Each of the school district’s four Senate legislative districts are scheduled at a separate one hour time slot between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. (schedule below). Watchers may tune in for their specific district, or watch all four sessions. This is a key opportunity to hear the candidates’ views on timely and important education issues. Please submit all education-related questions for the candidates to lac@hopkinsschools.org by Sept. 28.
Schedule: Oct. 1
• 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Senate District 43, House District 43B
• 11 a.m. to noon: Senate District 45, House District 45B
• 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.: Senate District 46, House Districts 46A and 46B
• 3-4 p.m.: Senate District 49, House District 49A.
