Performances run Nov. 17-19
Coming soon from Hopkins Royal Productions is their take on “Legally Blonde – The Musical” based on the popular novel by Amanda Brown and the renowned movie led by Reese Witherspoon.
Hopkins Royal Productions Director Timothy Williams is at the helm of this production. Williams has served as the theatre program director for two years. When it came to choosing the musical for this year, he wanted to choose a show with a predominant female lead and a predominantly female cast.
“It’s a very peppy, upbeat show that’s a great start for everything in 2022,” he said. “And our take on the show is very much what needs to be heard right now; just not compromising who you are and being who you’re meant to be.”
When it came to his directorial approach, Williams did not watch the popular Witherspoon movie to avoid being influenced. Throughout rehearsals, he noticed some students performing their characters similarly to previous performances by others and he encouraged them to make the characters their own.
Hopkins Senior Nina Sontanella, who has been involved in Hopkins Royal Productions since seventh-grade, portrays Elle Woods, the main character of the show.
“I would say she’s a really independent woman who is looking for satisfaction from others but at the end of the show she ends up finding that in herself and really coming into her personality and who she truly is,” she said.
In the two months Hopkins has been preparing the show, Sontanella’s favorite part has been the community she’s found with her castmates.
“We’ve worked really hard on it,” she said about the show. “It is great to support the arts because it supports our community overall and it’s a great way to come together as a school and as a city overall. And we’ve just worked really hard on this show and our acting and our singing and our dancing, and it would be great if you come to support Hopkins Theatre.”
Hopkins Junior Breona Gresham is the face behind Brooke Windham, who she calls “sassy and outgoing.”
“She just knows what she wants and that she is set up for success,” she said.
When preparing the production, Gresham has enjoyed running lines, singing with her castmates and hearing constructive criticism from Williams.
“It’s very fun and entertaining,” she called the show. “There’s lots of comedy and it’s, at the end of the day, the show just shows Elle, the main character, that you can be more than people think you can be if you just put your motivation and put your mindset on it and prove people wrong.”
Hopkins Junior Gabriel Jones, a familiar face in Hopkins Theatre, plays Kyle, also known as the UPS guy.
“Kyle is unaware of what’s happening around him, and he’s kind of a corny guy and makes people laugh,” he said.
One of his favorite moments in the show is when Kyle’s nose gets broken, which requires acting on cue and perfect timing to get the scene right.
“Overall, I would probably say if you want to have a laugh, this would probably be the best show,” he said. “And to see how well we put this show together because this show, we’ve only been doing it for two months, and to see how much we can get done in two months is absolutely amazing.”
“Legally Blonde – The Musical” premieres in Hopkins High School’s main theater on Thursday, Nov. 17 and runs through Nov. 19. Tickets are available online at https://www.vancoevents.com/BKKY.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.