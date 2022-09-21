This is the third school-based market and resource center to open in a Hopkins School District school
On Sept. 14, community members got a first look at the newest ICA Market & Resource Center in Hopkins West Junior High.
Partnering with ICA Food Shelf, this is the third school-based market and resource center to open in a Hopkins school, with the first opening at Gatewood Elementary last year and another opening at Alice Smith earlier this year. The resource center will be open two days a week on Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. and will be staffed with a multilingual team to work with families using the space.
ICA will source and deliver a variety of food on a weekly basis, including culturally specific fresh produce, dairy, proteins, grains and shelf-stable items, according to a press release.
Community Partnerships Liaison for West Junior High Lindsey Leseman was hired last October to help the school apply for full service community school funding from the state. The school was awarded a grant of more than $271,000 at the beginning of the year which allowed West Junior High to become a startup site as a full service community school, she said.
“Full service community schools operate on four pillars, which is stakeholder leadership meetings, family engagement, learning enrichment programs - so really bringing programming to light for students, and basic needs services integrated into the school during the school day,” she said, adding that last year the district went over student outcome numbers and tried to understand where the learning gaps disparities were coming from in the form of a comprehensive needs assessment.
The school set priorities based on that assessment, which Leseman said were driving the school’s current work, including the resource center.
“I think that’s a key piece of this model, is it’s not focused only at the student level. We pull back and we build relationships with families and our community, and we know that when communities and families are strong, students are strong. Research clearly shows this, that this is the case,” she said.
According to Leseman, the ripple effect of something like this resource center will drive student academic performance and attendance. Students benefiting from the resource center are a No. 1 priority, she said.
“I think that it’s important that we make sure that we’re meeting all of the needs of our students and so when you’re hungry, you can’t concentrate and when you can’t concentrate, you can’t learn. And we know that our students are brilliant, but sometimes that brilliance isn’t uncovered because there are other needs that are taking priority over their learning and so making sure that we have a way to meet those needs is really huge,” said Principal Leanne Kampfe. “And we’re just so grateful to ICA for partnering with us and being willing to come in here and put this together for us.”
According to ICA Food Shelf Executive Director Dan Narr, part of the vision of the non-profit is how to broaden the perspective of redefining access to its community. ICA has examined its approach as a food shelf and other program services to refresh both its image and message to get out into the community more broadly, he said.
“The impact of barriers that exist in our community is a significant factor with regards to who has access and who doesn’t have access to our food shelves and our programs... So how do we replicate what’s really in the marketplace today? Giving people access to resources to help keep stability in their families so they can give their resources to their families and what’s important,” he said.
Narr said ICA’s aim with these resource centers is to meet families where they are, to “(make) sure our kids aren’t falling through the cracks” and to remove stigma.
“One of the things I think is disappointing is that something like this is needed in the first place,” said Vice Chair of Hopkins School Board Shannon Andreson. “I have been trying and lots of people have been advocating for years that we need to fully fund school nutrition departments so that kids in schools are fed, ready to learn, that it increases security in our communities, and I think that one of the things I am so grateful for is that we have community partners like ICA that are going to come in and fill in the gaps for our families, because it’s not something we can do with the level of funding that is provided to schools.”
