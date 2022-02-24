Sophomore Elif Ozturk at Hopkins High School joined forces with legislators
With the help of state legislators, Hopkins High School sophomore Elif Ozturk is hoping to bring some menstrual product equity to public schools.
Bills introduced recently in both the House and Senate would require Minnesota schools to make disposable menstrual products in restrooms freely available.
Ozturk’s inspiration for getting involved in this work came in middle school during an eighth-grade project where each student was able to choose a project they were passionate about.
“I was thinking, what do I care about and it was menstrual equity. My school is incredibly economically diverse and I mean, products? It was an issue there. A lot of students didn’t have it. They would ask their friends who would go to the nurse. She would have to buy it herself.” She said.
During the pandemic, Ozturk researched and found that a lack of access to menstrual products was a pattern in public schools around the state. Last April, she emailed as many legislators as she could. Her inbox was relatively quiet until she hear back from Rep. Sandra Feist (DFL-New Brighton).
According to Feist, the issue wasn’t on her radar until Ozturk brought it to her attention.
“She reached out and said she wanted to talk with me about this issue. She had articles, she had data and she just laid out how important it was and how it had made progress in other states, and I was just really impressed by her and her advocacy,” she said.
The two started working together, later finding that a version of the bill was already in the works. Throughout last spring and last summer, they joined forces with many others, including the National Council of Jewish Women, other advocates and more legislators, to craft the bill’s wording in both parts of the legislature.
“I was asked to take the lead on the new version and I was very excited to do so. And so we introduced the new version of the bill right at the beginning of session and it has its first hearing on (Jan. 14).” Feist said.
Sen. Steve Cwodzinski (DFL-Eden Prairie) is the chief author of the Senate’s version of the bill and became involved when a group of young women visited him to talk about the issue.
“I remember leaving and going home and telling my wife about these young girls that I just met, and then I listened to her stories from when she was in junior high and some of the experiences that she never shared with me, because she had similar stories to tell,” he said.
Cwodzinski said this bill is a long time coming and it is common sense at this point. He is confident it will pass in the House, but is unsure of whether or not it will pass in the Senate.
“We supply toilet paper, we supply paper towels because of the need for hygiene, and so here is a basic, biological function by 50% of our student population,” he said.
Beth Gendler, the executive director of NCJW, said the organization has been involved in supplying menstrual products to schools. It began in 2018 when a parent reached out to the NCJW looking for help in supplying her child’s school with menstrual products. NCJW stepped in immediately on Give to the Max Day with a “Give to the Maxi Pad” campaign.
From then on, NCJW became more involved in helping schools all over the state with this lack of access. Alongside legislators and student activists like Ozturk, they’ve been spreading the word across social media and encouraging others to speak up about what many have called “period poverty.”
“There’s nothing partisan about periods and there’s no reason why this shouldn’t be able to garner the bipartisan support it needs to pass in our divided state legislature,” she said.
Currently the bill does not have any Republican authors, but Gendler hopes that will change.
Student stories
Several students shared their stories a press conference was held on Jan. 24.
Taubie Sanders, a senior at Hopkins High School, shared her experience while on her period last year. She bled through her jeans during the school day, later changing into a pad and hoping that no one would notice the stain. She said this wouldn’t have happened had her school freely provided menstruation products in the bathrooms.
“Imagine an alternate reality in which this bill had been written and passed in 2020, and there were period products in the bathrooms of all Minnesota public and charter schools, including my school. Knowing that I did not have to discreetly grab a tampon or pad and head to the bathroom during class, I would have gone to the bathroom earlier preventing the whole situation,” she said.
Period products readily available and seen in schools would not only help provide students with the product but would decrease the stigma around periods, Sanders said.
Amina Jama from Columbia Heights High School was another speaker, who said during her freshmen year of high school she went to the nurse’s office for a pad, who asked her for 25 cents in return.
“Why in the world would I have 25 cents right now, at that moment?” She said. “The nurse said that if I didn’t have money, I needed to write my name on a list. A list that went several pages. The start of my senior year, I thought that since students didn’t have to pay for bandages that stop blood, then why do I need to pay for something that is so natural?”
Jama began writing an opinion piece about the issue for the school newspaper, The Heights Herald. The conversation sparked a change at the school, whose administration told her that students would no longer have to pay for period products.
“I’m very thankful that my administrator made the necessary changes, I just wish I didn’t have to ask in the first place,” she said.
Getting involved
“Our student activists are the most important voices in this fight. They’re the ones that are directly impacted today and their advocacy and their stories are what’s going to drive change and we’re so grateful for students,” Gendler said.
The NCJW also has resources available on their website at www.ncjwmn.org/menstrual-equity-in-minnesota-schools/.
“For any students who are also passionate or interested in this, just reach out to your legislators and spread the word and continue this advocacy,” Ozturk said.
