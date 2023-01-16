District did not expect increased families exiting for various reasons

The Hopkins School Board received an enrollment update from its staff at the latest meeting, showing flat but slightly decreasing overall enrollment for the next five school years.

Projections

End of Year (EOY) Average Daily Membership (ADM) projections for the Hopkins School District from the 2022-2023 school year to the 2027-2028 school year.
Factors

Post-pandemic enrollment trends for the Hopkins School District.
Student number exiting

Reasons for Hopkins School District students exiting the district during the 2021-2022 school year.
Open-enrolled districts

Out of Hopkins School District’s open-enrolled students, the top six districts are Minneapolis, Robbinsdale, St. Louis Park, Osseo, Wayzata and Eden Prairie.
Students open enrolled out to districts

Out of Hopkins School District’s students who open enrolled out of Hopkins, the top five districts are Minnetonka, Edina, Eden Prairie, St. Louis Park and Intermediate District 287.

