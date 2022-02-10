“Without our nurses... I couldn’t even imagine doing this without our nurses.”
When the pandemic hit in March 2020, Hopkins School District pivoted to online learning and staff and students went home like many other schools.
“We all just didn’t know what was going on so we all just went home and just banded together as a district leadership team and then as a nursing team ... we got information trying to figure out what was happening,” said Mary Jo Martin, the West Junior High School nurse and district lead nurse.
Since then, the pandemic is continuously changing what the nurses need to do for their schools. Prior to the pandemic, basic school nurse functions like first aid and medication administration took up the majority of their time. Now COVID-19 contact tracing and guideline communication is how they spend more of their time.
“They’ve changed a lot. We’ve learned a lot. Again, it seems like it’s been just step by step with all the new developments and getting kids back into school and mitigation strategies and guidelines,” she said.
Across the Hopkins School District, a team of 11 nurses has stood strong to support each school, especially as the district returned to in-person learning this past fall. Hopkins Superintendent Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed called out their work at a Jan. 4 School Board meeting.
“These are very very busy, very caring people who are extremely well-versed and have a lot of expertise. They attend weekly calls with the Minnesota Department of Health. They are doing contact tracing literally at all hours of the day and night. I think the high school nurse sent an email to staff around (1 a.m. this morning),” she said.
Hopkins High School Principal Crystal Ballard said the district’s nurses have been at the forefront of communication as it relates to positive COVID-19 cases.
“Without our nurses, having success during this time would be, I couldn’t even imagine doing this work without our nurses,” she said.
Nurse experiences
“I feel like this was a task that was given to all of us working in schools, so I just have taken it day by day, leaning on my team and our administration to do what’s best for the health and safety of our staff and students,” Martin said.
Nurses have been putting in more hours and feel like they’re on call close to 24/7, she said.
For Ann Salzer, the North Junior High school nurse, the whole nursing world changed along with the rest of the world when the pandemic began. She said the previous school year was surreal because there wasn’t much going on. That changed when the current school year started.
“For me, it’s mostly about contact tracing and taking care of families and dealing with contact tracing and their positive cases. So right now, it’s just getting through the day. I usually have phone calls, emails and then helping students as they come in here and there for some meds, but my world is mostly spreadsheets and COVID contact tracing right now,” she said.
Since Hopkins Schools returned from winter break, COVID-19 cases have been on the rise alongside the more spreadable omicron variant.
“As all districts have, it’s been a wave, it’s been riding the wave and hanging on and trying to be flexible is where you got to be,” Salzer said.
While it’s been stressful trying to balance everything, she said staff at North Junior High and the administration has been very supportive.
“Just a kind word. They know what’s going on. Their kindness gets me through these days,” she said.
Nell Waxman is a recent addition to the district staff, starting last fall as a nurse for Gatewood Elementary. Before then, she spent ten years working in the hospital system.
“I’ll be the first to admit I had a biased perspective having worked in a lot of critical care environments. I thought that this was going to be a really easy role to take and I have been challenged more than I can say in this school nurse role. Not just COVID, but just being on the public health side. It’s very eye-opening,” she said.
For her, she feels the pandemic has sidelined her ability to service the school in the way students deserve.
“I feel like I should and could be doing a lot more for the sake of my students and staff and my role here in the school office,” Waxman said.
In the last two weeks, she said more than 95% of her day was spent documenting COVID-19 cases, contact tracing as well as communicating protocols and how policies have changed based on additional guidance.
Support from parents
The majority of parents have been on the side of nurses and understand why they’re doing what they are to keep students and staff safe in school, Martin said.
“Parents have been very gracious to us. They have a lot of questions, they contact us, we talk them through it when we have questions,” she said.
According to Salzer, parents have been helpful in reporting positive COVID-19 cases. She doesn’t have to track many of them down.
“Parents are stressed, just like school staff are stressed, just like healthcare workers in general are stressed. The pandemic has put a burden on anybody you ask,” Waxman said.
She said everyone’s priority right now is to keep students safe and healthy.
“Every step we can take is going to be helpful in the long run, particularly with vaccinations. It’s a huge step that we can take to protect our students, our staff and our families and making sure that this virus doesn’t really sideline every other major part of our lives,” Waxman said.
Continuing in-person learning is also a top priority, Martin said.
“Just be well and stay safe. If you can follow the COVID mitigations guidelines and plans, being vaccinated, staying home when ill and reporting illness, that has gone such a long way to keeping kids in school,” Salzer said.
Other members of the school nursing staff included Lori Abel from Harley Hopkins Family Center; Laura Kelzer from Eisenhower Elementary; Jaymie Herzog from Alice Smith Elementary; Jody Mcdermott-Baty from Glen Lake Elementary; Jana Balfany from L.H. Tanglen Elementary; Karen Tusa from Meadowbrook Elementary; Christine Neiderer from Hopkins High School; and Pat Boyd, a non-public site licensed school nurse.
