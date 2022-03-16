The policy change will begin on March 17
The Hopkins School Board unanimously approved a policy that would alter the schoolwide mask mandate policy to instead make masks “strongly recommended” as of March 17.
The policy affects all grade levels, including early childhood and preschool programs and applies to all buildings and school buses.
The mask mandate discussion was moved to the March 15 meeting because some board members at the March 1 meeting were initially unaware that the mask mandate was going to be discussed. Vice Chair Shannon Andreson said moving the item gave the board time to discuss and hear feedback on the mandate from the community, students and school staff.
During the public comment period of the meeting, the board heard several voicemails about the subject. Three opposed the policy and six supported the policy. A senior Hopkins student also spoke at the meeting on behalf of herself and other students who were concerned about the board lifting the mask mandate.
Assistant Superintendent Nik Lightfoot told the school board that COVID-19 cases district-wide for students and staff were low in recent weeks and informed them of the mitigation team’s recommendation.
“We’ve looked at the recommendation, we’ve looked at the data to support that recommendation and what we have in front of you is that using the data that we have is that we would, at this point as a mitigation group, look at the recommendation that we would move toward strongly recommended practice that we’ve seen that the data would support. We would see that that would be in alignment, as we’ve discussed before, with the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations and that we see that work really being a central part of our Hopkins District face-covering policy as we move forward,” he said.
Lightfoot also mentioned data points where the board would move to reconsider face masks. Health and Safety Coordinator Jeff Goldy said there would have to be an active case number of 100 for a week or more and a high county risk level according to the CDC.
District Lead Nurse and West Junior High School Nurse Mary Jo Martin shared current student data, with 14 active student cases and zero active cases for staff members throughout the district. Five students were quarantining. She said the numbers have been decreasing for the last three weeks and that they will likely decrease even further later in the week.
Superintendent Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed brought up comments from the community engagement sessions held the week before with about 25 participants attending in-person and online.
“One of the perspectives came from a parent who said, ‘you know, whether we have a shift and whether it happens tomorrow or two weeks from now or a month from now, we really want the confidence that our schools, our school principals, our teachers, are preparing staff and students for a potential shift’ and so we wanted to just share with all of you and to give our community the confidence that we have been preparing for a shift. We didn’t know when it would happen and we still don’t. However, we believe that it’s our job to create conditions of psychological safety for our students, for our staff, even for our families so that we’re helping our students be prepared for that,” she said.
She also mentioned having empathy for students regardless of whether they choose to wear a mask or not. She said the district has thought about how to help parents and caregivers talk to their children and adolescents about what that mask wearing family decision may look like, how to be comfortable with it and how to demonstrate acceptance regardless of wearing a mask or not.
School Board members then discussed the policy change.
“I would just like to state that I truly believe that the response from the community regardless of the side of the policy they fall has been always so strong and respectful. The vibe across our entire community has been one that really respects the other side and understands the difficulty in this situation and I truly hope and really believe that that’s gonna drive a lot of acceptance at the school levels because our children see us as models and see their parents as models. And I’ve heard of a lot of kids who want to continue wearing their masks and I truly believe that Hopkins will be a safe place for them to do so,” Clerk Katie Pederson said.
Chair Jen Westmoreland Bouchard acknowledged and thanked the mitigation team for their work and recommendations.
Treasurer Steve Adams asked what the timing would be on the change. Lightfoot said it was important for them to allow processing time and discussion for families choosing whether or not for their children to continue to wear masks in schools, but also said the change would happen soon.
“What we talked about was looking at information that we could distribute either this evening or tomorrow morning to give people awareness, giving them at least a day, open for other conversation, but at least a day to consider that, to have those conversational points with their families and then an implementation of the mask strongly recommended practice as soon thereafter as possible,” he said.
Pederson appreciated the recommendation and said she thought the community was aware that this conversation was happening.
Westmoreland Bouchard clarified that the message would be sent out that evening or the following morning, with implementation on March 17.
Director Rachel Hartland asked about the amount of time given to implement possibly moving back to a mask mandate if needed. Lightfoot said they would look at the data in front of them at the time and would make a reasonable effort to do as much communication as they can as soon as they have the best set of information.
Hartland appreciated everyone’s input and said she felt they were ready to make a move.
Adams said this mask mandate change may be temporary and mentioned a new variant in Shenzhen, China, which has locked down the area.
“Just to respond to some people that have said that masks don’t make any difference anyway, there was a CDC report that I have a copy of that was released on Friday that it’s the first study that compared a masked school and an unmasked school,” he said.
The report was done in the Arkansas school district from August through October of 2021. Adams said there was a 23% less incidence of COVID-19 cases in schools where students were wearing a mask.
“At some point, if this BA.2 variant rears its head in our area, I would certainly support the mitigation team imposing a new mask requirement as soon as possible,” he said.
