Substitute teacher availability continues to be an issue locally and statewide.
The Hopkins School Board broke down a report covering substitute teacher usage and teacher absences from the previous school year, which showed significant increases from previous years.
Assistant Superintendent Nik Lightfoot broke down the report from Teachers On Call, a substitute staffing company that the district works with, to board members. He spoke about the previous year’s experience and the impacts it had on the system related to pandemic absences and “to a very different labor pool of available individuals to assist when the need for substitute staffing occurred.”
According to the report, overall teacher absences for the 2021-2022 school year increased by approximately 197% compared to the 2020-2021 school year and increased about 50% compared to the 2019-2020 school year.
“What we saw was an unprecedented doubling, even tripling in some cases, the amount of need that we would otherwise see in any given year for this level of service and the availability of individuals to provide that service was as well a very complicating factor,” he said regarding the data.
Going into the new year, he said they were still tracking data regarding absences and substitutes.
“What we are seeing, especially in the labor pool, as much as the recruitment is done at every area in which we can, the availability of individuals to fill assignments continues to be an issue metro-wide, continues to be an issue locally, continues as the data and the report also identifies, continues to be national issues as well,” Lightfoot said, adding that they knew based on data from other nearby school districts.
In order to address these issues, he shared options the district was considering including ways to staff and plan for group classroom experiences, partnering with the American Association of School Administrators on collaborative staffing models and looking at other ways schools across the nation are handling the issues.
“This is a continual discussion among (Human Resources) directors throughout the state and as many measures as people are taking, the rates continually remain consistent and part of what we see and what we have continually tried to address is, do increases in compensation increase rate fills? Do other elements increase rate fills? Are there other ways of making some decisions that are in front of us?” he said.
Something the district needed to consider, he said, was whether to continue with a staffing model of “casual” substitute teachers or an investment in permanent substitute teachers, which may be more expensive.
Alongside pay rates, Lightfoot said other elements that affect substitutes taking a job include things such as job proximity to where they live and the type of school asking for a substitute.
According to the presentation, in terms of recruiting the district is looking toward virtual efforts such as online job fairs or social media ads, community connections, college connections and grassroots efforts such as newspaper ads.
A main issue the district is experiencing is also a large volume of substitute teacher requests alongside struggling to find people to fill the requests, Lightfoot said.
Director Tanya Khan mentioned a September story by the Minnesota Public Radio where schools in Willmar were hiring teachers from abroad due to their staffing shortage. Lightfoot said a new state phenomenon was international people applying for positions and receiving sponsorships from districts because the need to fill the positions was so great. One example he mentioned was an applicant for the district’s immersion program from Central America.
“Any way that people can source great talent, we’re really now, when we look at our Vision 2031, talking about global experiences. We are in that context,” Lightfoot said.
The full report is available on the Hopkins School Board website.
Treasurer Steve Adams was absent from the meeting.
