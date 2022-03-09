The Hopkins School Board unanimously approved moving the mask mandate vote to the March 15 School Board meeting.
Assistant Superintendent Nik Lightfoot originally introduced the topic at the meeting after discussion during the workshop. The policy change was to replace “masks required” to “masks strongly recommended and strongly encouraged,” and would tie requiring masks to community levels as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as specified by Chair Jen Westmoreland-Bouchard.
During the meeting, Treasurer Steve Adams asked when this item was added to the agenda. A previous version of the agenda that he had downloaded did not include discussing the mask mandate and he said that he told people it would not be discussed.
Westmoreland-Bouchard said it had been on the meeting agenda since the day before, after having been moved from the workshop agenda.
Adams said that in the future, if the agenda was going to be changed on short notice that the board should be notified. Vice Chair Shannon Andreson recommended pushing the discussion to the next meeting.
Superintendent Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed noted that the discussion was moved to the meeting agenda in order to be transparent with the community. Because the CDC had updated their guidelines, she said they didn’t want the discussion to be a workshop only discussion.
“It was an appropriate topic for the workshop today, but I think to add it to the agenda on short notice is doing a disservice to our public,” Adams said.
During the public comment period, four people left voicemails and two people spoke at the meeting, all voicing their support for continuing the mandate. Two of the six were employees.
Clerk Katie Pederson said that because of those comments from employees, she would like input from staff on this decision. Earlier, she also pointed out that while all of the public comments were in support of continuing the mask mandate, they also received many emails asking for the mask mandate to be removed.
“I think remembering that removing the mandate, it’s more allowing choice versus mandating, but it’s still definitely one that I think there are multiple facets to consider and I think as a board we’re doing a good job of that,” she said.
