Expense growth is expected to surpass revenue growth in 2023
Hopkins School Board heard budget assumptions and recommendations from its Citizen’s Financial Advisory Committee in preparation for developing the district budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
The CFAC came to these conclusions in the report using prior data, enrollment trends and projections about state funding. The report is one piece of what the Hopkins School Board uses to make decisions about the district budget.
CFAC member Luke Jacobson expense growth is expected to surpass revenue growth in 2023, resulting in a budget shortfall. CFAC did not recommend using the unassigned fund balance to cover the shortfall. Instead, the unassigned fund balance should continue to be added to with additional funds to maintain a balance at 10% or close to 15%.
The committee acknowledged that other districts are in similar, if not worse situations than this because of state aid not keeping up with wages, budget increases and flat enrollment growth. The district will need to find efficiencies in other areas to address the shortfall.
The assumptions and recommendations included:
- State per-student funding in the projection years of 2.45% for 2022 and 2% for 2023 based on available information.
- Projected enrollment slightly increased in 2023 and it is projected to be flat for the future.
- 3.0% annual increase in total salaries and wages for 2022 and 2023, which is 62% of the total expenditures.
- Fringe benefits increasing by 3% in 2023, which is 39% of total compensation.
- Purchased services and supplies increasing by 7% on an annual basis, except utilities and transportation that will increase by 5%.
- The general fund unassigned fund balance based on the audited 2021 financial statement sitting at 10.1%.
“It’s a very imprecise science right now. In fact, I’d say it’s more of an art to determine a budget, given the fact that our legislature cannot seem to finish on time. It leaves us to kind of guess where we’re going to end up in terms of funding from the state for the coming year,” said Director Steve Adams, adding that the legislature will finish later than expected again this year.
He said it was hard to determine what the district’s revenue would be when it hadn’t happened yet, but that every school district was required to do a forecast and a budget for the next year.
“We’re making our best guess estimates as to where our revenue is going to be coming from and a further complicating factor this year is that we have not reached an agreement yet with the Hopkins Education Association. I think we’re close, but we’ve got to make some assumptions about that as well, so we’re kind of in a gray area with respect to both revenue forecast and expense forecast,” he said.
Adams was hopeful and had confidence in the report.
Chair Jen Westmoreland-Bouchard thanked the CFAC and agreed with Adams’ comments. She also pointed out that the district’s revenue from the state isn’t tied to inflation and doesn’t take into account cost-of-living increases.
“I just want to underline that one of the differentials to keep in mind here is that we’re projecting 2% from the state and then we’re looking at a 3% increase with our teacher’s union contract, so that alone creates a deficit situation that we’re looking to fill at the cost of about $1.5 million, which as Director Adams mentioned is about 1.5% of our overall budget,” she said.
Adams pointed out that if inflation was taken into account by the state, the district would receive about $500 more for each student in revenue.
The Hopkins School Board also heard a presentation about enrollment updates and will use that information in conjunction with the CFAC report to make decisions about the district budget.
The full CFAC report is available to view at https://www.hopkinsschools.org/district/school-board/school-board-packets.
