The policy was made in compliance with state statute
Hopkins School Board unanimously passed a new meal policy in compliance with state statute.
Minnesota requires school districts participating in the national school lunch program to adopt a school meals policy.
According to the policy document, the purpose is to ensure students receive healthy and nutritious meals through the district’s nutrition program as well as ensure employees, families and students all understand meal charge expectations. The policy is also meant to provide meals to students in a respectful manner that maintains the dignity of students and prohibits lunch shaming or ostracizing.
Director Shannon Andreson shared the background on the policy, including the need to develop this policy quickly for families to understand what to expect going into the school year.
“As most of you know, we have had a waiver from the federal government to provide summer meals all year long during the pandemic. That means that most of our families are not practiced in the art of filling out the application they have to fill out in order to provide their child with food during the school day, and so this could have a deep impact on family’s access to food and in engaging in a robust educational day,” she said.
Under the “payment of meals” section of the policy, it reads: “A student who has been determined to be eligible for free and reduced-price lunch always must be served a reimbursable meal even if the student has an outstanding debt. Families may apply for free/reduced-price meal benefits anytime during the school year. Meal applications are available online on the Hopkins Public Schools website or at the Hopkins Public Schools Nutrition Office, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins, MN 55305, Room #101, between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.”
Assistant Superintendent Nik Lightfoot noted the difference in handling this policy over others. Policies typically undergo two separate reads before the Hopkins School Board, but because this policy was statutory and began with the last legislative session, the board was allowed to adopt the policy on its first and final read.
According to the policy, the school district will post the policy on the Hopkins School District website or the website of the organization where the meal is served. In addition, it will be provided in writing to all households at or before the start of the school year, to students and families who transfer into the school district at the time of enrollment and to all school district personnel responsible for enforcing the policy.
Director Steve Adams questioned the section of the policy which stated the district may not enlist the assistance of non-school district employees, such as volunteers, to engage in debt collection efforts.
“I know in some school districts, some volunteer committees have formed to donate money to cover unpaid meal debt. I was wondering if this would prohibit them from doing that,” he said.
The policy does not prohibit that.
School Meals Policy 534 is available to be viewed in full and is included in the School Board packet for the Aug. 30 meeting.
