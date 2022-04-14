The resolution passed April 5 with consultation from students and staff.
The Hopkins School Board unanimously approved a resolution April 5 in support of transgender, nonbinary and gender-expansive students.
The resolution mentioned many ways to support those students, some of which included committing to practices within the district to protect and affirm those students with the full implementation of its Gender Inclusion Policy, updating curricula to be gender-expansive and affirming, auditing its systems to remove solely gender-binary language, and ensuring that multiple gender-inclusive bathrooms in all schools and district buildings are accessible and comfortable.
To create the resolution, Chair Jen Westmoreland-Bouchard met with Hopkins students from the Queer-Straight Alliance at Eisenhower Elementary, the district’s LGBTQ+ liaison and staff members who advise the alliance. She added that the resolution also contained recommendations that were brought to the board by the district’s equity and inclusion advisory student group last spring that hadn’t been implemented yet.
“I am in communication with board members, board chairs at other districts. We are not the only district looking at passing a similar resolution, especially given attempts to limit the rights of transgender, nonbinary and gender-expansive scholars both here in the state of Minnesota and across the country,” she said, noting that Osseo’s School Board was considering a similar resolution.
Lyla Bouchard, a Hopkins student and Westmoreland-Bouchard’s child, spoke in favor of the resolution during the public comment period for items on the agenda.
“I am speaking in favor of the resolution supporting transgender, nonbinary and gender-expansive scholars. It’s important to protect trans, nonbinary, gender-creative kids, especially while laws are being proposed and passed across the country discriminating against us,” they said, adding that the Eisenhower Queer-Straight Alliance provided input on the resolution.
Bouchard noted part of Vision 2031 is centering student voices, and that it is important for the board to understand that the alliance helped craft the resolution based on their experiences.
“I am grateful that the board passed the gender inclusion policy in 2021, but there is still much to do to make sure students, staff and teachers are respecting the identities of queer youth in Hopkins Public Schools. I am asking you to vote in favor of this resolution,” they said.
Board discussion
Director Rachel Hartland said it was a timely and important topic, and the resolution was in alignment with the district’s values.
Treasurer Steve Adams said he was in favor of the resolution and brought up a current State House bill where school districts statewide could apply for funding for gender-neutral bathrooms.
“Whether it gets through the Senate or not is another question, but at least there’s some possibility that there might be some financial support to implement some of these things that we’re referring to here,” he said.
Hartland pointed out that the proposed funding isn’t just for bathrooms but involves locker rooms as well. However, she noted that could be costly and asked if they wanted to specify locker rooms as well.
Westmoreland-Bouchard was in favor of that and recommended an additional clause to call out locker rooms. Vice Chair Shannon Andreson agreed.
Superintendent Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed said locker rooms need to be a priority, but wondered about timing, cost and other factors to make it happen. Westmoreland-Bouchard recommended signaling it as a priority and said actual operation could come later. The board then modified the language of the resolution.
Hartland asked boardmembers whether they believe the resolution adequately covers sports. Westmoreland-Bouchard asked what that would look like. Hartland said it would be similar to other clauses and would call out students being able to participate in sports in whatever way aligned with their gender identity.
“I know that it is somewhat of a hot-button issue in certain locations and if we wanted to make a very clear blanket statement about that in this resolution, and I only bring that up because we reiterated the changing room piece as well,” Hartland said.
Westmoreland-Bouchard said that was already in the gender-inclusive policy and so was the locker room portion, adding that the only reason bathrooms were specifically called out was because there weren’t enough gender-inclusive bathrooms and they were in inaccessible places.
The board then chose to go back to the original version of the resolution and approved the resolution. A full version of the resolution can be found in the School Board packet for the April 5 meeting.
