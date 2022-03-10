Hopkins School Board unanimously approved a resolution denouncing racism in athletic activities at its March 1 meeting.
“As most of us have seen in the news and on social media, there have been quite a few incidents recently of blatant racism in athletic activities in the state of Minnesota. I was part of a discussion with board members in other districts about how they and their communities were responding to and addressing some of these dynamics and one of the action items that came out of that meeting was the idea to bring forward a resolution that boards could pass if they wish to denounce racism in athletic activities,” Chair Jen Westmoreland Bouchard said.
“The Minnesota State High School League is seeking input from board members, districts, students above all, on what changes need to be made,” Westmoreland Bouchard said.
She said she showed the resolution to athletes at Hopkins High School for their input. The biggest change to the resolution was the idea of microaggressions in the form of blatant racism and cultural disrespect at sporting events, she said.
“Listening to our scholars, they described very frequent occurrence of microaggressions that happen at sporting events and in athletics as well, so adding that language and also this piece around reporting, like what happens when these things happen and who can students go to when these things occur,” Westmoreland Bouchard said.
She thanked the students for their input on the resolution.
Director Katie Pederson was happy and proud to see the resolution on the agenda.
“This is I feel like a really great first step in taking the work that we do as a School Board and as an educational community to be actively anti-racist and extending it to our students when they leave our bubble and participate in sports and activities outside of the Hopkins community,” she said.
Vice Chair Shannon Andreson agreed with her and said she was proud of their student leaders.
The Hopkins School Board discussed and modified the language prior to passing the resolution.
The full resolution can be found in the meeting packet for the March 1 School Board meeting.
