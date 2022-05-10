The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 18.
For the first time ever, Hopkins will host a Black Male Summit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 18 at Eisenhower Community Center at 1001 Highway 7 in Hopkins.
The event was created by both Glen Lake Elementary Principal George Nolan and Innovation, Design and Learning Specialist Keenan Jones, with the goal to support and empower young Black males in grades 6-12 in Hopkins Public Schools and also surrounding communities.
“What we really want to do is empower our Black males and boys to give them some more education, more opportunities to listen to them and then also really good opportunities to help motivate them and increase interest, especially when it comes to college and careers and how we navigate our society. Just being a support system,” Nolan said.
Nolan said when he approached Jones, he was interested in re-visiting conversations about empowering Black males, especially after George Floyd’s death, because many of those conversations had stopped.
“We’ve been having a lot of conversations about not just young Black males in our district, but just around the country and wanting to empower young Black males and also raise more awareness to the public about how serious this issue is,” Jones said. “A lot of people don’t want to think of it this way, but some folks may go to the lengths of calling it a modern-day genocide of young Black males, just looking at the statistics and what we see in our schools. Obviously, there’s exceptions to the rule but there’s more that we’re losing than we are empowering in a positive way.”
A total of 60 students will have the opportunity to participate, with a maximum of 40 students from Hopkins alone. Each elementary school, junior high and high school in Hopkins will choose five Black male students to attend the summit.
The summit will touch on several session topics, including building resilience, careers, mental health and navigating school.
Four speakers were also invited to participate and present at the event, which includes One2One Executive Director Karl Benson, Black Men Teach Executive Director Markus Flynn, Youth Services Liaison for Brooklyn Park Antonio Smith, as well as Student Equity Leadership & Development Program Manager for St. Paul Public Schools William “Chuckie” Hill.
For both Benson and Flynn, participating in the summit aligned with what they already do professionally: reaching out directly and working with young Black males.
“There’s not a lot of space for young Black men to come together, see people who look like them who are in education. Hear from them. Be inspired, encouraged. Be really centered in the work,” Flynn said.
At the summit, he plans on speaking about the education achievement gap, why it exists and what the conditions are for setting the environment to achieve.
For Benson, his focus is on representation and opportunity. He hopes to create a safe space during the summit for story-telling and dialogue so they can have intergenerational emotional conversations. He plans on sharing some of his own stories to open up opportunities for new conversations.
“The kids that we’re working with are important. The kids that we’re working with are kind of being not only stereotyped, but I also think they’re living a life where the folks around them, adults and otherwise, don’t see them as anything more than threats,” he said. “For us, I think having that conversation and understanding there are not only Black men but communities of Black men that care about them is important.”
Benson wants to create more opportunities like this summit not only in Hopkins, but at other high schools and make this a priority for other community organizations.
“I think it’s more than the careers that are available in the workforce or higher education, it’s really about the whole kid and the whole person, and any opportunities that the city or other schools see are there, we should take advantage of it,” he said.
The National Black MBA Association, Twin Cities Chapter is sponsoring the summit. A free lunch will be provided and transportation to the event is available for all Hopkins Public Schools students.
