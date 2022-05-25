The summit was held on May 18.
For the first time, Hopkins Public Schools was the host of a Black Male Summit on May 18 at Eisenhower Community Center.
They welcomed more than 60 students from several school districts, including Hopkins, Mounds View and Robbinsdale. Students were offered breakfast along with a well-loved pizza lunch and they were given the opportunity to attend four sessions hosted by guest speakers.
The sessions focused on topics such as building resilience, careers, mental health and navigating school.
Guest speakers included One2One Executive Director Karl Benson, Black Men Teach Executive Director Markus Flynn, Youth Services Liaison for Brooklyn Park Antonio Smith, as well as Student Equity Leadership & Development Program Manager for St. Paul Public Schools William “Chuckie” Hill.
“I’m 54-years-old and this is one of the most precious and beautiful things I’ve seen as an educator. This is beautiful and you need to know this is a village and you are our kids and you are our babies. We love you and this is a great opportunity for us to come together to have some of those authentic conversations about how we go about literacy and how we go about learning, but in the most important aspect is how can we be each other’s keeper?” said Gatewood Elementary Principal George Nolan, one of the co-creators of the event.
Nolan along with Innovation, Design and Learning Specialist Keenan Jones created the event with the goal of supporting and empowering young Black males in grades 6-12 in Hopkins Public Schools and also surrounding communities.
“Ultimately, as the young brother said here, it truly does take a village to raise a village... which means we’re all responsible for each other,” said Antar Salim, a director of education and a member of The National Black MBA Association Twin Cities Chapter, which sponsored the summit.
Salim told the students that they were welcome, that he saw them and recognized them.
Hill later hosted a session that involved providing a space to hear the voices and values of the Black male attendees regarding their personal lives, student lives and what they would like to see differently in their community and in their school. His session involved games to get the students moving as well as learning, growing and discovering commonalities with the other students at the summit.
“I hope that they get a sense of pride of being with others that look like them. Also, my hope is they can see a way to be in a class that really, truly builds community,” he said. “As traditional classes can be in rows and things like that, and there’s a lot of power dynamics and inequities that we put ourselves in. But when we are in a truly equitable place in circle, everyone has the same vantage point.”
For Hill, all students need safe spaces, but especially African American men and Black men.
“They just need safe spaces where they truly feel honored and valued, not just saying that they’re valued but actually modeling and doing some things with (them) and just creating that opportunity for them to see other people like them in different districts and things,” he said. “And hopefully that will broaden their sense of community and to not just limit their neighborhood, their school, their district, but the Twin Cities and beyond.”
Students at the summit
Alexander Mathis, an eighth-grader from Plymouth Middle School, said he was really excited about the summit when he first heard about it.
“I was like, this is a time for me to show who I am,” he said. “Like an opportunity I have to take because I wasn’t born here. So it blew my mind.”
Mathis added that he liked presenters talking about how Black males impacted the world and how they were important.
“It gives me courage, it makes me learn new things, (gives) me stuff I never knew about it,” he said. “It’s kind of shocking to hear the stuff that’s going on.”
Akeem LaChapelle, a sixth-grader from Hopkins’ Meadowbrook Elementary, was enjoying his time at the summit.
“There should be more people of color that can teach,” he said after listening to the presenters.
John Ongubo, a ninth-grader from Hopkins West Junior High, was curious about the summit and wanted to see what it was about when he initially found out.
He felt he received the most value out of the session with Flynn because he’d always been interested in teaching and was able to ask him questions about how to get better at it.
“It takes practice to keep the attention of others,” he said he learned.
Many students were also able to approach the presenters after the session and ask questions. Presenters also offered their contact information to students so they could reach out in the future.
