The team edged out Southwest by one point
Hopkins Math League team is heading to state, after edging out Southwest High School in Minneapolis to qualify.
At the fifth and final meat last Monday, Hopkins edged out Southwest by one point, winning three out of five meets. A total of 10 team members were selected to go to the in-person state competition held on March 14, also known as pi day. They competed against 38 other school teams.
Last year, the competition and practices were held virtually due to the pandemic.
Three captains have guided the Hopkins Math League team this year, including seniors Annika Burman, Henry Scheible and Matthew Norton. The three of them have been a part of the club since their freshmen year.
“I think the big thing is that we got to give the students credit for the work that they’ve done this year and from the previous years, and the leadership by again Henry, Annika and Matthew has been tremendous. They’ve set a tone for the team that’s going to allow future captains to kind of lead in a different way and I think their enthusiasm and desire to learn more have attracted more students to become involved in Math League. So I’m hoping that this is something that will continue to go on for many years to come,” said Coach Brent Hering, the school’s Math League coach since 1997.
For Norton, getting to state this year is even sweeter than last year because the team was first in Section 6AAA.
“Our team’s been doing better than ever before. It feels great to see the progression since I was in ninth grade,” he said.
His favorite thing about Math League is the ability to teach people unique problem-solving skills and make math more fun than in traditional classrooms.
Eight competed in the team event with two alternates, and Scheible also competed in the individual competition.
“I’m really happy about (making it to state) especially the team aspect because before last year Hopkins hasn’t gone in a really long time so it feels really cool to finally be a part of that and be a part of a team that succeeded in that,” he said.
Scheible also likes the opportunity to teach others and get them excited about math through Math League.
“I feel really happy about (making it to state), because it is my last year and while last year we made it, we qualified differently, whereas this year we won our section, so I feel more satisfied about winning our section than making it as a top scorer,” Burman said.
Because of the team’s close competition with Southwest, she said she felt motivated to study more. She also found motivation in being a captain and wanting to improve herself to help other team members.
“I think I enjoy trying to be honest about what I can’t do and hoping that that makes other people feel more comfortable about them not getting things right and I hope I can relate to people in that way and to still motivate them to do better and teach them something at the same time,” she said.
In their final practice before the state competition, the team focused on a variety of mathematical concepts, including Stewart’s Theorem, power of a point, Pythagorean theorem, and others. Throughout the year, they have met Monday and Wednesday mornings for 40 minutes to practice.
The team was so dedicated to practicing, that even while taking a group photo several students were discussing practice problems and how to solve them.
Burman encourages other students to join Math League who have an interest in math and to not assume that not being good at math means students shouldn’t try it out.
