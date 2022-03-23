The name was finalized during March 15 Hopkins School Board meeting
The results are in: The new name for the Hopkins Lindbergh Center is the Royals Athletic Center.
The name was unanimously voted in by the Hopkins School Board, which comes after two rounds of surveys to community members to determine the new name and a recommendation from the Renaming Steering Committee.
Last year, it was decided the center would be renamed due to community members concern over the center’s namesake Charles Lindbergh and his reported antisemitism.
The board approved a resolution directing Hopkins Public Schools administration to convene a committee to recommend a new name for the building. The process was a collaborative effort between Hopkins Schools and the city of Minnetonka.
Director of Community Education and Engagement Alex Fisher and renaming team members, District Facility Use Coordinator Dre Jefferson and Learning & Instructional Systems Data Scientist Abby Holm, presented information about renaming process to the board.
According to the presentation, the Renaming Steering Committee filled with representatives from the district and the city determined the process for selection. Jefferson said they created a community feedback model to receive information and input from the community about the name. They also determined how much the name change would cost, which was roughly $7,500.
In January, the Steering Committee met to agree on a final name change. The October survey received 786 responses and the final survey received 600 responses.
According to Fisher, Minnetonka’s attorney recommends the city also approve the name change, which the Minnetonka City Council planned to do at its March 21 meeting. At that same meeting, Minnetonka officials will recommend a name change for Lindbergh Drive, with options that include royals or royal in the name, he said.
Chair Jen Westmoreland Bouchard and Treasurer Steve Adams thanked the committee for its work.
Adams said he was initially concerned about using only the name “Royals” in the rename because it is the name of several other athletics team in the state, but said it would have been a hassle to call it the Hopkins Athletic Center while it was located in Minnetonka. He said Royals Athletic Center is a great name.
