To help guide Hopkins School Board’s discussion around a racial and equity policy, a community listening session was held virtually May 18.
Hopkins School Board Director Katie Pederson and Vice Chair Shannon Andreson along with Assistant Superintendent Nik Lightfoot and Superintendent Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed were on the call to answer questions.
According to Pederson, the policy was driven by Vision 2031 and its core value of vigilant equity. The policy was later approved at a May 24 School Board meeting.
“With that, we are really re-examining our policies from an equity perspective using an equity lens,” she said. “We also are very thoughtful about making data-driven decisions.”
For the 2019, 2020 and 2021 school years, Hopkins had an external firm, Symmetry Systems Unlimited, perform an in-depth analysis and audit on the district and its ability to be equitable across the system.
Audience questions
While community members were not able to join the meeting, a Google form was available on the school board website for anyone to submit questions. They received many questions although not all of them were read.
A Wayzata teacher wrote in about the board’s goal to reduce the number of students of color receiving special education services. They said it was good to not label students disabled unnecessarily, but the district should also think about leveling student access to accommodations.
Pederson said the question had to do with accurately identifying students. She gave the example of two students of similar situations, one white and one student of color, and ensuring the district is accurately and fairly looking at services for both.
Andreson spoke about student behavior being labeled as disruptive.
“We do know when we look at the data across the state, not just in Hopkins, that students of color are disproportionately identified with learning issues that often result in them being pulled out of the classroom and put into self-contained programs. It is absolutely an issue that we need to address on a state level, but also on a district level,” she said.
The next question asked both why the policy was necessary by referencing two other policies that already covered the topic and how would teachers and instruction change by implementing the policy.
Pederson said that according to the equity audit, the district had more work to do and highlighted data points.
According to Andreson, one of the policies was inadequate and the school board had been working to use the equal educational opportunity policy as an umbrella policy.
The third question asked how the policy would improve literacy outcomes. Pederson outlined Hopkins’ literacy program and said students needed a balanced approach to literacy instruction. She said the policy wouldn’t necessarily change it, but it would drive the district’s approach to meet students where they are socially and emotionally.
“What do you mean by ‘develop and maintain anti-racist curriculum in courses for students and staff?’” one question asked, also mentioning critical race theory.
Pederson said the district does not teach CRT nor do they send teachers to learn about it. However, she said the district believed it was important for students to know race is an important social issue and it has a long history in the country.
Another question asked what an anti-racist curriculum includes and what racially sensitive social-emotional development included.
Pederson talked about the Hopkins learning framework and how it outlined a plan for personalized student-centered learning, and said it was anti-racist.
Andreson added that part of where the curriculum came was from students who wanted a more expansive curriculum. She said everyone is able to participate in productive conversations around race in regards to a question about whether all students would participate.
One question dove into what policy implementation would look like. Pederson said she didn’t want the policy to be a heavy weight on students, but rather something to bring lightness to students who have not felt included. Mhiripiri-Reed agreed and added that there were many aspects to implementation, one of which included making hiring practices that match staff demographics to student demographics.
“We’re all hoping that this is a huge value add for our system,” she said.
The final question was a series of questions involving measures to support African American parents; initiatives that ensure students of color are performing at the same level as white students; measures to engage students in extracurricular activities; plans to support African American families impacted by the change in start times including truancy; and accountability measures for teachers or paraprofessionals who exhibit racial misconduct.
Andreson said the district was constrained by state statute regarding truancy, but added the policy needed to be reviewed and be consistent.
Lightfoot said they use an equity lens rubric when the Hopkins School Board explores those policies and the racial equity policy would inform that rubric.
Mhiripiri-Reed said the number of parents of African American students attending meetings with the district has increased to share their experiences. A previous session had nearly 70 parents.
She added that a Student Assistance Team exists at each school to review names of students who are struggling and provide support. Andreson said there were accountability measures in the racial equity policy.
Pederson said this is just the beginning and what the policy would look like in practice has not yet been discovered.
“As a School Board, we are very intent on making sure that the voice of our students is heard at the board table, as well as the voice of our community,” she said, adding that anyone else with questions could reach out to the School Board.
The full video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8MbuBNAwYUM.
