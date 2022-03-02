The last spotlight concert was performed in 2020
Hopkins High School Orchestra Spotlight Concert is back after a year hiatus due to the pandemic.
The concert happened on Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hopkins High School auditorium and featured musical guest Chris Koza.
“We really have appreciated all of the things more that we’ve done. We’ve always done these things but now we seem a bit more appreciative of these opportunities because they were taken away for a year and so all of the juniors and seniors that are performing haven’t had this experience,” said Alison Swiggum, the high school orchestra director since 2013.
Traditionally, students experience the concert twice as both juniors and seniors, but because of the cancelation last year the experience was new to both sets of students.
Students are collaborating with Koza this year, a singer and songwriter from Oregon who came to Minnesota when he attended St. Olaf College, and who has been singing most of his life. He was a special guest for the spotlight concert in the past, most recently in 2017.
“It’s so rewarding for me, selfishly because I get to hear my songs performed with an orchestra, but also because I remember being a younger musician trying to find my way and finding a lot of value in when I would get to work with professional musicians and experienced musicians, even if I just asked them a couple questions,” he said.
Swiggum said Koza is a great person to work with because he has orchestral parts written to some of his songs and can arrange for strings in the songs that don’t have them.
“He has that ability to understand the different instruments, their ranges, the different clefts they play in and can arrange the music to fit with his singing,” she said.
Koza and Swiggum worked together in choosing from his original songs for the concert. Many of his songs already had string arrangements, while others he said he’d always wanted to add strings to.
“It’s fun to watch them get a stronger grasp of the music as the weeks go by, so what started off as being like ‘oh, I hope we can get there’ is now like ‘oh, this is great. We’re there and let’s see how far we can push it,’ so it’s really exciting,” he said.
Koza said he was just really grateful for the opportunity to make music in a room full of people again and was thankful for the people who made the concert possible from a safety and funding standpoint.
“I really like that the students see their instruments are still being used today, it’s not just classical music they can play on their orchestra instruments,” she said.
The show’s opening piece is by Black Violin and is a hip-hop string collaboration, featuring junior Sebas Swanson to provide the beats for the orchestra.
The Spotlight Concert is also known for its use of professional lighting and spotlights, which Swiggum said adds to the ambiance of the performance.
“Like a rock concert or a real concert, there’s professional lighting.” She said, adding that it really pulls the show together.
In addition to the nighttime concert, students also performed a preview daytime showing open to all Hopkins High School students at 11:30 a.m. on the same day.
According to Swiggum, the student concert was Principal Crystal Ballard’s idea to provide some fun during the learning day and also to allow more students the opportunity to attend and hear the performance.
The 2020 Orchestra Spotlight Concert featured musician Jeremy Messersmith as the guest artist collaborating with students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.