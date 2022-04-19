The Technocrats will face off against international competition.
The Hopkins Robotics Team, dubbed the Technocrats, is heading to both a global competition from April 20-23 in Houston and a state competition on May 7 at the University of Minnesota’s Williams Arena.
The team of 20 will face off against competitors from all over the country and around the world, including some from China, Brazil, Turkey and Israel.
“We went into the season with the goal of making it to playoffs at both of our regional competitions with a stretch goal maybe of making it to state so it was never even in our sights to go to worlds,” senior Siri Sagedahl said.
While the team was initially disappointed in the regional competition results, they found out they qualified as a wild card, something they didn’t know was possible. The Technocrats had won second place in both of their regional competitions.
“It feels very surreal. I feel really proud of everyone on the team. I think we put in a lot of work and we definitely have earned our place going to worlds,” senior Izzy Larson said.
Alongside that honor, the team was also awarded the Entrepreneur Award for their work to make their team and robotics accessible to their diverse high school community.
The team first learned the rules of this year’s challenge, also called a game, in January. From then on, they met three times a week. Team captain Henry Scheible said they kicked off by going over possible strategies to play the game and decided on what areas to focus on.
Soon it was time to build the robot, which is when they started brainstorming the earliest forms of the robot’s mechanisms and formally decided on a strategy. The Technocrats wanted their robot to climb to the traversal rung, the highest climbing challenge in the game.
“It was a really new challenge. So we came up with two completely separate mechanical designs for a climber and fleshed both of them out for about a week and a half until we felt we had enough information to eliminate one and move forward with the other,” he said.
The team used simulations, scale models and even a small 3D printed robot to conduct trial and error experiments. The Technocrats eventually divided into four sub-teams to focus on different aspects of the robot, with each sub-team responsible for designing, programming and building of their aspect. Between the first two competitions, the team shifted their focus to the software side of things and used a local practice field at Lincoln Middle School to prepare.
“One thing that I was really proud of this season especially was that we had a lot of different people working on software. In the past, it’s been very focused on one or two people who came in with the correct skills and a lot of other people felt like it was a really tough area to crack because of all the knowledge required, but we worked really hard in the off-season on programming training curriculum and it really paid off this year,” Scheible said.
The Technocrats also have the help of many adult mentors, one of which is lead mentor Jason Herzog, who was also on the Hopkins High School robotics team back in high school. He won the Woody Flowers Award this year out of nominees from 56 other teams. It’s the highest honor a mentor can receive.
“Six years ago when I came back, the team had six students roughly at any given meeting and so we barely scraped our robot together. We did decently that first year, but it’s just a totally different environment now in terms of what expectations are and how much we’re going to get done and how many different things we’re going to work on. Back then it was about just getting the robot done,” he said.
Recruiting for the team
Herzog was proud of the team’s work and focus on diversity, equity and inclusion this year.
“STEM is known for not matching the demographics of our society and so the work they do, not just in terms of getting our team to look like our school, but also making sure that it’s an inclusive and welcoming environment for everyone regardless of what their preconceived notions are about how much they have to contribute to the team,” he said.
Prior to the pandemic, the Technocrats had worked a lot with elementary school teams to drive up their interest. Larson was one team member who mentored a group of third graders at Eisenhower Elementary. Many younger robotics teams have disappeared and they’re hoping to bring more of them back.
“We want to get those back up and running, because every one of the students on the team goes, ‘man, I wish I’d started this sooner,’” Herzog said. The team is hosting an open house on April 26 at Eisenhower Elementary for interested parents, elementary and junior high students.
Larson emphasized that joining the team didn’t require any previous experience. Students could show up and the team would help them the rest of the way.
“A big goal of our team this year and something that I’m personally really proud of our team for, is our work in diversity, equity and inclusion. And so it feels like we’re working to dismantle that stigma that robotics is scary and only for smart people,” Sagedahl said.
Nathan Kruse is one of two freshmen on the team and joined after being a part of robotics in seventh grade.
“It’s a really fun experience. It’s team building, you make a lot of friends. It’s really for anyone. You don’t even need very much prior experience because you learn so much of it here. I didn’t really know much about programming, building stuff… now I know quite a bit,” he said. “I think if anybody is interested they should join.”
