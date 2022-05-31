Commencement will be Thursday, June 2 at the 3M Arena at Mariucci.
After a high school experience filled with pandemic pivots, Hopkins High School’s Class of 2022 is ready to graduate.
Seniors will commemorate the end of their high school experience with a two-hour commencement ceremony noon Thursday, June 2 at the 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis. Additional information and a full commencement guide can be found at https://highschool.hopkinsschools.org/families/graduation.
To check in with seniors before they leave their high school lives behind, the Sun Sailor reached out to several seniors to ask about their experiences at Hopkins High School and what lies ahead.
Isaiah Schmitz
What will you miss the most about school?
I will miss my teachers from Hopkins. They have been so supportive, caring, and personable. I will also miss the many friendships I have made throughout my school years. While I don’t plan on losing connection with my friends, everyone says college kills high school friendships.
“The first thing I’m going to do after graduating is...”
I am going to celebrate with my family by eating some good food.
The pandemic was tough on everyone in some way. How were you challenged during the pandemic? How did you adapt?
The toughest thing for me was being separated from friends and family during the pandemic. My friends and I adapted by playing a lot of Xbox with each other, which helped us maintain some social interaction. During holidays, my family was able to do Zoom calls to catch up and be with each other.
What is the best piece of advice you’ve gotten about graduating/getting older in general?
“Just be a duck, and let everything roll off your back.” My grandparents have told me this since I can remember. This piece of advice is so valuable because life throws everything at you, and you have to let it go because life is too short to be a curmudgeon.
What is something you did in your high school career that people might be interested to hear about?
For my senior year, I took part in Hopkins’ Pathways program, which is partnered with the Hennepin Technical College. I took the auto-tech and the outdoor powersports classes. These classes were able to teach me a lot about the mechanics of cars and small engine machines. I even got a small engine that did not run, to now being fully functional.
Were you involved in any sports, extracurriculars/clubs, employment, or volunteer work during your time at Hopkins?
I was involved in the Hopkins mountain bike team from eighth grade to 12th grade and was a captain for my final season. I have also been doing bouldering outside of school and made it to divisionals in my second year of competitive climbing.
What’s next for you?
I will be attending North Dakota State University this fall, and I will be majoring in mechanical engineering.
Misheel Battur
What will you miss the most about school?
I would miss the volleyball team because it has been part of me since seventh grade and when I graduate I would leave the part of me behind; the practice nights, bus rides where everyone was just having a good time singing along, game days where we would braid each other’s hair and change into our jerseys. Back then, it was just part of a routine but now the seasons over those little things made it better. I would miss the team spirit, dedicated coaches and hardworking girls.
“The first thing I’m going to do after graduating is...”
Hang out at the beach because it’s getting nice outside and I could spend the day doing absolutely nothing.
The pandemic was tough on everyone in some way. How were you challenged during the pandemic? How did you adapt?
During the pandemic a series of unfortunate events took place and one of them really made me frightened and I don’t think anyone should experience the fear from the Asian hate crime. This was the first time where I felt truly scared about my ethnicity and where I came from; this definitely shook me to the core and I still feel insecure and scared whenever I go out. I was grateful that there are people out there who stood up against this hate crime and made me realize that there are still good people out there.
What is the best piece of advice you’ve gotten about graduating/getting older in general?
It’s not necessarily from someone but I saw a quote that says something similar about, “it’s your life and you can change it however you want to anytime.” I often use this quote to remind me that I’m living life for myself and the decision I make will benefit me in the future. Sometimes we just get so lost in the pressure from families and friends that we often lose the sight of our values in life; doing things that make you happy without caring what anyone says because it is your life after all.
What is something you did in your high school career that people might be interested to hear about?
I recently got into the National Guard.
Were you involved in any sports, extracurriculars/clubs, employment, or volunteer work during your time at Hopkins?
The volleyball team since seventh grade, Chamber Orchestra since 11th grade and a Park Board youth member in the City of Hopkins in 12th grade.
What’s next for you?
After I graduate, I will be completing the basic training in South Carolina for 10 weeks. After that, I will be completing my job training at VA and be back for spring semester at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Hadja Diano
What will you miss the most about school?
The size of it. During high school I got to know or at least know of everyone in my grade to some degree. In college with how large the population is it will be harder to keep track of friends and peers.
“The first thing I’m going to do after graduating is...”
Enjoy my summer. After all my hard work I believe I deserve a break before getting back into it. This summer I want to travel, explore hobbies I’ve been meaning to pick up, and hang out with friends I might not see again. Most importantly I want to sleep in when I can.
The pandemic was tough on everyone in some way. How were you challenged during the pandemic? How did you adapt?
The most challenging part of the pandemic for me was managing all of my new found responsibilities. I found myself juggling my self-discipline for schooling, in and out of “class”, my little brothers’ schoolings, babysitting, and a leadership position at my job which was still open. In order to control all of this I had to learn how to hold myself accountable and be a leader. I also learned to ask for help when I needed it.
What is the best piece of advice you’ve gotten about graduating/getting older in general?
Most valuable piece of advice I received was “don’t rush to grow” from my mom. I feel life in high school flew by and just yesterday I was a freshman excited to even start high school. While with the pandemic it was hard to live in the moment, I regret not taking advantage of the more happy times. Instead of focusing on just being a high school kid I oftentimes found myself planning out my future. College is supposed to be the most happy years of your life and when I go to college instead of rushing to think about the future and figuring out what to do next I intend to take advantage of every moment where I can just enjoy the present.
What is something you did in your high school career that people might be interested to hear about?
As a Royal Connections instructor I would TA and tutor various classes in the district. Two of the classes I did were a 2nd grade class for math and a 4th grade class for English. I also TA-ed for a 5th grade class in orchestra for a little bit. Doing so strengthened my leadership skills and nourished my love for working with kids. This program was a great
Were you involved in any sports, extracurriculars/clubs, employment, or volunteer work during your time at Hopkins?
Orchestra, Royal Connections, National Honor Society.
What’s next for you?
I am going to the University of Minnesota where I will take a pre-med track (majoring in neuroscience) and go on to do medicine.
Ben Sarapa
What will you miss the most about school?
I think I’ll miss my friends the most. Many of us have been friends since elementary school or early junior high school, and will be really hard not being able to see them every day in class, at lunch, or in the parking lot after school.
“The first thing I’m going to do after graduating is...”
Going to get food with my friends of 10+ years now that we’ve made it through it all.
The pandemic was tough on everyone in some way. How were you challenged during the pandemic? How did you adapt?
I think it just forced me to adapt to being in a much different environment and be more independent. Since all of our junior year was online, taking difficult classes became almost entirely asynchronous, where we were expected to complete everything on our own time. As painful as it was to try and figure out Physics and Calculus at home, it most likely prepared me for the independence of college classes.
What is the best piece of advice you’ve gotten about graduating/getting older in general?
I think the greatest motivation I have is my grandfather who immigrated from Serbia, during WWII. He has been the greatest inspiration to me because, despite being a refugee and having to contend with life in the worst parts of Cleveland and Pittsburgh, he found a way to better himself, eventually becoming an Electrical Engineer. During tough times, I’ve often thought to myself, “If my grandfather could do it, I can do it.” The last time I visited him, what he said stuck in my mind, “I wish I could live another 20 years so I could see you graduate medical school and take the best care of me”.
What is something you did in your high school career that people might be interested to hear about?
I was a student representative on the team that put together Hopkins’ plan for moving into online learning. I felt that student input was needed, since it was difficult for staff to understand what it was like being a high school student, stuck at home, staring at a computer screen for hours.
Were you involved in any sports, extracurriculars/clubs, employment, or volunteer work during your time at Hopkins?
I played baseball for eight years with Golden Valley Little League, Hopkins Baseball Association, and Hit Dawg Academy. I also worked at a variety of places including the Golden Valley Country Club, Calvary Center Coop, and currently at BMW of Minnetonka.
What’s next for you?
I will be attending St. Olaf College and plan on majoring in Biology with a Pre-Med track.
