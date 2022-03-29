The concert was held on March 22.
Hopkins High School hosted its 50th Anniversary Pops Concert to much fanfare in March at the Hopkins High School Auditorium.
The school’s band program featured multiple performances by guest artists and former students, including an alumni jazz band as well as guest artists from the MacPhail Center for Music, McNasty Brass Band and Dessa.
Don Bates, the original band director at Hopkins High School and current conductor emeritus for the Hopkins Westwind Concert Band, was invited back with his sons as an honored guest. Before the concert, the school held a reception for alumni to honor Bates, which included a special appearance by Bill Bell, the previous Hopkins High School band director.
Guest artists worked with students throughout the winter to develop the program. Nora Tycast, the current band director for the music departments at both Hopkins High School and West Junior High School said the students were excited about the concert and really enjoyed the opportunity to work with the guest artists.
Peter Handley, a senior who plays drums in wind symphony, pep band and drumline, said he and other students had been working with Dessa’s musical director, who wrote arrangements for some of Dessa’s songs, while the singer and rapper was on tour.
“I knew about Dessa before this and I’ve listened to her music, and it’s kind of mind blowing for me honestly. I’m really excited. I’m so grateful to have this opportunity, especially as a senior and having one of my years be taken away from me basically. To have this opportunity is really amazing and it’s definitely something I’m never going to forget,” Handley said.
The MacPhail Center for Music and Hopkins High School had already been working together thanks to a grant from the Hopkins Education Foundation, but the partnership was extended so that the school could do more work with the concert band, Tycast said.
“They are really true music educators and so to have them working with our youngest group of students has been very powerful, especially since those kids have had such a tough band experience through COVID. It’s hard to learn your instrument at home and not get some of those formative skills really foundationally in place,” she said.
Tycast connected with the other guest artists from her music community and asked them to participate because she respected the work they do, she said.
“I called them and said, ‘this is what we’re gonna do, are you willing to kind of come see my vision through’ and they jumped on board. It wasn’t a ‘well, let me think about it or let me ask some questions,’ it was ‘sounds great, Nora. What can we do in order to help, in order to support students in order to celebrate Pops?’” she said.
Ben Bussey, teaching artist partnership development representative for the MacPhail Center for Music, was one of those professional guests artiest who had spoken to Tycast about coming in to work with her 10th-grade band for the concert. Eric Shay, another MacPhail faculty member, was already working with Hopkins’ jazz program.
Bussey practiced with students working with them on the popular songs, improvising music and making their own music. He said it’s been a lot of listening to music and students figuring it out on their own, including a lot of playing by ear.
He said he’s enjoyed stepping into the Hopkins band community and working with both Tycast and her students.
“She’s doing some things that I think are really wonderful and to be able to not only do this with those students, with the 10th graders, but to be a part of a concert experience with Dessa and Josh Holmgren and McNasty Brass Band and Chris Bates from the alumni band, all of whom are people that as a professional musician, that I’ve worked with in some capacity or another, it’s just this really cool way of building out our music community,” he said.
Riley Helgeson, one of the 10 members of McNasty Brass Band, has been working as a guest conductor for the past couple of months with students. He’s worked with students on playing by ear, including learning one entire song completely by ear, which he said wasn’t the normal way to learn songs.
“I think it’s really great to kind of take them out of their comfort zone, teach them a different style, teach them just a different concept of making music,” he said.
According to Helgeson, the students have been very receptive from the beginning. He said it’s been cool to see students evolve to take ownership over what they’re doing.
“The involvement of people in the community that are professional musicians, alumni… it feels like it’s a nice, grand way to celebrate 50 years of this concert, just bringing in people to work with the students,” he said, adding that Aaron Levine, a tenor saxophonist with McNasty, is also a Hopkins alum.
