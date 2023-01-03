A total of 45 students from all over are showcasing their work

Hopkins Center for the Arts invited residents and locals into its Redepenning Gallery to take a look at some of the student work from its Hopkins Community Education classes through Jan. 7.

Reveal 1

Opening night of the “Reveal: Adult Art Students & Their Instructors - Hopkins Community Education” exhibition at the Hopkins Center for the Arts.
Reveal 2

Opening night of the “Reveal: Adult Art Students & Their Instructors - Hopkins Community Education” exhibition at the Hopkins Center for the Arts.
Reveal 3

Opening night of the “Reveal: Adult Art Students & Their Instructors - Hopkins Community Education” exhibition at the Hopkins Center for the Arts.

Tags

Load comments