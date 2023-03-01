This school year’s enrollment has decreased by 100 students
Budget season is officially underway for the Hopkins School District. The school board heard the latest recommendations from its Citizen’s Financial Advisory Committee as it presented its budget report for the next school year.
According to meeting documents, the committee has had four virtual meetings regarding the report so far.
A notable area of the report attributes the pandemic to enrollment changes, stating: “The COVID-19 pandemic has presented operational and enrollment challenges for the district with more mobility out of the district compared to previous years. Enrollment has slightly decreased in (2023) and revenue continues to be outpaced by expenditures.”
Treasurer Steve Adams added context to the report’s recommendations, including variables he said they had not had to deal with before, such as the repercussions of the pandemic influencing enrollment across the state and the expanding choices for where students can go for their education.
“At the legislative level, despite the fact that we’ve got a cohesive DFL majority in the legislature, and in the Governor’s Office, they still can’t decide on what route to take,” Adams said. “The governor proposed a 4% and 2% increase on the formula that’s being pushed back by some legislators. Let’s do 5% and 5% on the formula. We don’t know what they’re going to be choosing.”
Adams predicted the legislature may finalize its budget before June 30 this year.
CFAC member Andy Kocemba presented to the school board.
“State funding, which is based on enrollment, comprises just over 60% of the district’s revenue,” Kocemba said. “At this time, it is difficult to say if increases in state aid will keep pace with the district increases in wages and benefits, which comprise 82% of the district’s expenditures.”
After CFAC analyzed several scenarios for state funding, the committee generated its report. Among the report’s final assumptions and recommendations for next year’s school budget include:
• State per student funding increases by 3% for the 2024 fiscal year and 2% for the 2025 fiscal year, according to available information to the committee.
• Projected enrollment decreasing by 100 students for 2023 with flat changes for the following fiscal years.
• An annual increase of 3% in both 2024 and 2025’s fiscal years in total salaries and wages.
• Fringe benefit increases of 3% for 2024.
• An increase of 7% for purchased services, utilities, transportation and supplies annually.
• The general fund unassigned fund balance, based on unaudited 2022 financial statements, is currently at 10%.
“If these recommendations are realized, (a) positive budget balance will be achieved,” Kocemba said. “While some scenarios for the fiscal year ending in June 2024 result in a positive budget balance, others result in a budget shortfall.
“CFAC continues to recommend that unassigned fund balances do not be used to cover any shortfalls. If shortfalls are covered with unassigned fund balances without taking corrective action, the budgeted shortfalls will be compounded and the unassigned fund balance will quickly decrease the board policy of 6%.”
While the district’s general fund unassigned fund balance increased 10% last June, the CFAC recommends continuing to add funds to maintain a balance at 10% or near 15%, according to meeting documents. The district auditor’s recommendation for the fund ranges from 8-15%, which the report says is comparable to neighboring districts.
“If expenditures exceed revenues, it will be necessary to find efficiencies in services and programs while aligning with the district’s Vision 2031 goals,” Kocemba said.
