Science teacher in the running for the national title

Hopkins High School science teacher Alyson Purdy is not used to being in the spotlight.

Award

Alyson Purdy, middle, stands with Bernie Skoch, chairman of the board of the Air & Space Forces Association, left, and Roman Hund, president of E W Rawlings Chapter of the Air & Space Forces Association, right, on April 14 at the University of St. Thomas.

Tags

Load comments