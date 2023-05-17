Science teacher in the running for the national title
Hopkins High School science teacher Alyson Purdy is not used to being in the spotlight.
“I’m dedicated to mentoring and working for students and putting them in the spotlight and empowering them, and to stand in the spotlight is just kind of awkward and weird for me. It’s not what I do. I put other people there,” she said.
But lately, Purdy has been in the spotlight a lot. She officially took home Minnesota State Teacher of the Year from the Air & Space Forces Association on April 14 at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. When she sat at the awards ceremony and realized that her award was the last of the night, she said she came to terms with how big of a deal the award was and teared up.
“I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness, that’s even a bigger deal than I had ever dreamed’ and that really made me appreciative that the (Air & Space Forces Association) is that committed to the importance of STEM education. That was huge. Because who knew? I didn’t know.” She said.
Purdy received two cash prizes, a jacket, a pin and a certificate declaring her Teacher of the Year in honor of educator and astronaut Christa McAuliffe. Now she is one of 14 teachers across the nation competing for the title of National Aerospace/STEM Teacher of the Year.
“It’s definitely an honor and it’s kind of cool that somebody notices that teachers are doing things that are worthy of note,” she said about the award.
As a teacher at Hopkins since 2001, Purdy has taught a variety of classes in the science department, including biology, chemistry, a University of Minnesota college-in-school course in human physiology, technology and medical devices as well as teaching in the district’s alternative program.
Some things that keep her going as a teacher are those “aha” moments with students.
“Watching, essentially, students do more than they thought they could and growing in skills, growing in grit, I think is huge. I teach hard courses and most kiddos in these courses, they experience some setbacks. They aren’t getting it right the very first time, they aren’t getting an A from the get-go. They are learning new skills, they’re learning resilience and grit, which I think is bigger than any content that they could learn,” she said.
Included in the nomination for the award was a recommendation letter written by Hopkins High School Principal Crystal Ballard. One portion of the letter spoke to what Purdy brings to the science classes she teaches.
“In her science classes, Alyson brings to light the significant role female educators have in the STEM field. These significant roles have been critical in advancing greater gender equality in the workplace. She is a strong advocate for female representation in every area of science, from physics to biology. Her focus is on encouraging girls to be confident in their abilities and in doing what they may be interested in,” Ballard wrote.
Another significant portion of Purdy’s work in science education has been her role as a faculty advisor on Edina’s Robotics FIRST Team. While she originally joined the team in 2007 because of her son’s involvement on the team, she decided to remain involved after realizing that the goals of the FIRST Robotics program aligned with her teaching philosophy very closely.
“It’s all about, they call it ‘coopertition.’ You’re competing, you’re doing your best, but at the same time you’re cooperating and helping others make sure that they are doing their best in the competition,” she said. “It isn’t battle bots where you’re trying to destroy the other one and survive to come out on top. You’re actually working to help others and rise to the top of the top when everyone is working and performing at their best.”
She spoke about the idea behind the program, backed by founder Dean Kamen and EAB Chair Emeritus & Distinguished Advisor Woodie Flowers, which has been working to change the culture worldwide of what is valued and celebrated by people.
“They would talk about, and they still do, a basketball team or a player or an entertainer or a hockey player, and the kind of money they can make and the kind of attention they make or get, and the money and space that is dedicated to those things in our schools and our community. And then looking at the people that are actually solving problems, creating, working toward sustainability in anything we do on the planet, which comes all from STEM, is not given those kind of accolades, it’s not given that kind of space or investment,” she said.
Those thoughts are why the FIRST Robotics program has final competitions in March and April, Purdy said, to overlap and act as direct competition for different sports playoffs.
“They are working for changing culture and what is celebrated, and I could really get behind that because that’s why I’m a teacher and probably not in the private sector. Changing the way we do things, changing what we value and promoting that to kiddos who are going to move forward and hopefully change the world,” she said.
