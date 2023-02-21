This year’s special appeal focuses on the science of reading, nursing certification and an academic skills center

The Hopkins Education Foundation is hosting its 28th Royal Bash 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Minneapolis Marriott Southwest, 5801 Opus Parkway in Minnetonka. This is the foundation’s largest fundraising event of the year and is looking a bit different from year’s past.

Royal Bash preview 1
Buy Now

1-3 Scenes from the 2022 Royal Bash, a fundraising event that benefits the Hopkins School District. The bash is organized each year by the Hopkins Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization.
Royal Bash preview 2

1-3 Scenes from the 2022 Royal Bash, a fundraising event that benefits the Hopkins School District. The bash is organized each year by the Hopkins Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization.
Royal Bash preview 3
Buy Now

1-3 Scenes from the 2022 Royal Bash, a fundraising event that benefits the Hopkins School District. The bash is organized each year by the Hopkins Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization.

Tags

Load comments