For the second year in a row, Benilde-St. Margaret’s varsity football team was named the 2022-2023 National Football Foundation High School Academic Excellence Award for Class AAAA of the Minnesota State High School League, according to a press release from the school.

Members of Benilde-St. Margaret’s Varsity Football team at the 2022 Sections Championship Game.

The award is presented to the top academic football team from each level of play in 12 states. BSM is one of only seven high school football programs in Minnesota receiving the award.

