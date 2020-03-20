A Michigan man charged in an Edina hit-and-run allegedly struck the victim purposefully in the Jan. 23 incident.
Carlton Duke Troutman, 26, of Flint, Michigan, was arrested March 13 in Eaton County, Michigan, while driving under the influence, two days after a warrant was issued for his arrest, charging him with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
The following account is based on a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court:
One of two adult male passengers in the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu involved in the incident told investigators he had no doubt the defendant struck the 17-year-old Edina High School student purposefully the morning of the incident. The girl was among students including her brother who were about to board a school bus at the intersection of France Avenue and Halifax Avenue, when, according to the other passenger, Troutman sped up to 60 miles per hour and aimed the sedan at the victim before striking the her and accelerating from the scene.
Witnesses said the victim was thrown 50 feet after being pushed forward onto the vehicle's hood, but she was resting at home with no major injuries later that day after being transported to Fairview Southdale Hospital.
One passenger in the vehicle called the hit-and-run “cold-blooded.” The other passenger said he believed Troutman was trying to demonstrate he had the capacity to kill someone and was angry and driving erratically. The vehicle occupant said that Troutman told him, “Anyone can get it: kids, mothers, babies.” The occupant thought the victim had died from the incident.
The Malibu was located in Mankato Jan. 28. The vehicle's owner, a male acquaintance of the defendant, reported the vehicle stolen shortly after the incident, but later admitted it was a false claim in an attempt to cover up the crime.
The vehicle owner said he had parked the vehicle at his girlfriend's house in Minneapolis and left three occupants inside to sleep for the night. When they woke up, they took off with the sedan, investigators were told.
After the hit-and-run, the vehicle was located in Minneapolis, but had not yet been connected to the incident. The vehicle was returned to its owner, who drove the defendant and the two other men to Mankato.
Investigators have evidence Troutman threatened the lives of the men who had knowledge of the incident in order to keep them from cooperating with law enforcement. Prior to his arrest, the defendant called an Edina investigator and admitted he was the suspect but claimed memory loss when asked about the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.