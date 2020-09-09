Edina Public Schools is offering orientation opportunities for parents and guardians designed to help prepare families for the year ahead.
Parent Technology Orientation 101
District Technology Services, in collaboration with Community Education, is offering a series of virtual classes designed to help parents navigate the digital tools of the coming school year. Topics to be covered will include digital learning essentials, tech tools, communications tools and expectations, instructional content, and support.
There are specific classes for Edina Virtual Academy and hybrid learning, as well as elementary and secondary levels. Translated options are also available. The classes are free but registration is requested.
Virtual Q&A
Organizers will sort parent-submitted questions and identify themes, and then gather a panel of district experts who can provide answers and information addressing areas of most interest. There will be two sessions on Sept. 10:
• 6-7:25 p.m. - Early learning and elementary topics
• 7:35-9 p.m. - Middle and high school topics
The Virtual Q&A will be live streamed on the district YouTube page. It will also be recorded and posted on the YouTube page so parents can watch at their convenience.
