After a cooling period, city leaders are again discussing the future of the former public works site in Edina’s Grandview District.
About a year after planning for the site was put on hold so that a special housing task force could complete its work, the Edina Housing and Redevelopment Authority resumed substantive discussions on the property June 25. For about 12 years, a range of ideas have been proposed for the 3.3-acre site, which is still city-owned. Ideas for the property have included a community center, an art center, a senior center, a public plaza and multifamily housing.
All those potential uses are still on the table as the city reevaluates what to do with the land. And still informing the planning is a set of seven guiding principles that were formulated in the early stages of the visioning process for the area. Those concepts emphasize public benefits, regional connections, parking improvements, the facilitation of multi-modal transportation and the forging of a unique identity for the Grandview District.
One option for part of the former public works property is a new fire station that would address a need – as advised by a consultant last year – for enhanced fire service in Edina’s northeast quadrant. “There are aspects of this site that lend themselves especially to a fire station,” Commissioner Ron Anderson said.
To Anderson, the need for a new fire station is beyond question. With a growing population and fire response times edging upward, “number one, we do need a fire station,” he said, zeroing in on the south end of the parcel as a potential location for such a facility.
Additionally, Anderson can envision a senior cooperative housing complex being built on the north end of the property, “but what fits in the middle, I’m not sure.”
Past proposals have centered on a public-private use for the property that would include a public plaza. Anderson was elected to the council in 2018 after a campaign that centered on his opposition to one particular concept, a “lid” that would span Highway 100 and create more space for development in the area near the former public works site. The proposal, however, lost momentum amid vocal disapproval from members of the public, and was not mentioned at last week’s meeting.
As for a fire station potentially being part of redevelopment at the former public works site, Commissioners Jim Hovland and Mike Fischer – though not deadset against the idea – noted the property isn’t ideal for that use since Highway 100 would separate the station from the city’s northeast quadrant, a factor they said could impact response times. Fischer suggested that instead, the historic Grange building and Cahill School,
located near city hall on the east side of the highway, might be moved to make room for a new fire station. Both buildings have already been relocated from their original sites.
Whether the former public works site is the best available site for a new fire station can be determined “in relatively short order,” City Manager Scott Neal said.
While most potential project elements remain in flux, commissioners voiced no objection to the idea that designs should provide space for an eventual transit connection on the adjacent Dan Patch line, which is currently used for industrial purposes but expected to again carry people eventually.
What’s still central to discussions, however, is how much leeway to give developers, and whether the city should sell, lease or keep the land. “I’m reluctant to consider the fact that a developer determines what’s going to happen there,” Anderson said.
Conversely, Commissioner Mary Brindle advocated for bringing an open mind to developers’ proposals. “I would be willing to sell the property to a developer who is going to honor those (guiding) principles,” Brindle said.
“Ultimately,” Neal advised, “I think what we need to do as an organization is decide what we think needs to go on these 3 acres, and then proceed into the market from that standpoint. It gives us a much clearer path to a successful development.”
The work of the housing task force that Grandview planners had been waiting on is now expected to be complete in December, after having previously been scheduled for completion in mid-2019. Already, though, Edina Economic Development Director Bill Neuendorf has cautioned against using the site for standard multi-family housing, considering the abundance of such buildings being constructed in Edina.
Of course, money is another factor to consider, especially if it’s used to build an amenity that amounts to a want rather than a need. “While our debt is certainly manageable, there’s just concerns about going out to build a multi-million dollar new facility at this particular time,” Neuendorf said.
While the city determines what should fill the vacant Grandview site, developers are waiting. “We know there is continued market interest in the site,” Neuendorf said.
No decision has to be made immediately, “but we’ve been looking at this for over a decade now,” Hovland said, “and I would just as soon be moving forward on all fronts.”
