DFL candidates – and incumbents – Melisa López Franzen, of Minnesota Senate District 49, and Steve Elkins, of Minnesota House of Representatives District 49B, are currently leading in the polls with a majority of precincts reported.
Heather Edelson, who is running unopposed in the Minnesota House District 49A, is also expected to win.
Franzen, of Edina, is running against Republican challenger Julie Dupré, also of Edina. Minnesota Senate District 49 covers all of Edina, western Bloomington and portions of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie. 33 of 34 precincts have reported.
Franzen, who is an attorney and president of New Publica, LLC., has served on several committees in her time as a state Senator. She has served on the committees for Finance, Health and Human Services-Finance and Policy, and Transportation-Finance and Policy.
Franzen has also been involved with the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce, League of Women Voters and the Hispanic National Bar Association.
Elkins, of Bloomington, is running against Republican candidate Joe Thalman, also of Bloomington, in the House District 49B race. All precincts have reported.
Elkins, who is an economist and IT information architect, has served in many leadership positions in the community, including Bloomington’s City Council and as a member of the Metropolitan Council.
In his time in the Minnesota Legislature, Elkins has served on the Subcommittee on Local Government Commerce, and other committees for Government Operations, State Government Finance Division, and Transportation Finance and Policy Division.
Edelson, of Edina, has served as vice chair of the committee on Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform-Finance and Policy, and on committees for Health and Human Services Policy and another select committee on Racial Justice.
In the community, Edelson has also served as a board member for the Edina Crime Prevention Fund, and as a commissioner for the city’s Human Rights and Relations Commission.
