Incumbents Melisa López Franzen, of Minnesota Senate District 49, and Steve Elkins, of Minnesota House of Representatives District 49B, have held onto their seats in the Minnesota Legislature. The two DFL legislators saw challenges from GOP opponents, but ultimately kept their spots garnerning around 62% of the votes in both races.
Heather Edelson, an incumbent who ran unopposed in the Minnesota House District 49A, will also remain in the Minnesota Capitol after receiving about 96% of the votes. The remainder were write-in votes.
“Overall, I’m feeling very, very happy, very pleased with the results and obviously honored to have regained the trust for two more years in my district,” Franzen said. “I committed to be their voice, it’s going to be unwavering.”
Franzen, of Edina, ran against Republican challenger Julie Dupré, also of Edina.
Franzen has served on several committees in her time as a state senator. She has served on the Finance Committee, Health and Human Services Finance and Policy Committee, and Transportation Finance and Policy Committee.
Franzen, who is president of New Publica, LLC., has also been involved with the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce, League of Women Voters and the Hispanic National Bar Association.
Elkins, of Bloomington, ran against Republican candidate Joe Thalman, also of Bloomington, in the House District 49B race.
Elkins has served in many leadership positions in the community, including on the Bloomington City Council and as a member of the Metropolitan Council. In his time in the Minnesota Legislature, Elkins has served on the Subcommittee on Local Government Commerce, and other committees such as Government Operations, State Government Finance Division, and Transportation Finance and Policy Division.
Edelson, of Edina, has served as vice chair of the committee on Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform-Finance and Policy Division, and on committees for Health and Human Services Policy and another select Committee on Racial Justice. In the community, Edelson has also served as a board member for the Edina Crime Prevention Fund, and as a commissioner for the city’s Human Rights and Relations Commission.
Goals for the state Legislature
Franzen said a priority of hers in the Legislature includes finding more ways to fix the state’s budget deficit than just the bonding bill that was recently passed. She added that finding ways to reopen the state safely will also be a focus.
“My number one priority is to work with my colleagues from all sides of the political spectrum,” she said.
Elkins said he’s already been working on bipartisan legislative initiatives. These include a bill that will address affordability in new housing, a consumer data privacy bill, and initiatives for healthcare pricing transparency.
